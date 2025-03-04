New York, USA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Operating Room Equipment Market is Predicted to Cross ~USD 40 Billion by 2032 | DelveInsight

The operating room equipment market is experiencing strong growth, driven by the increasing volume of surgical procedures across specialties such as cardiac, orthopedic, and neurological surgeries. This rise is primarily due to the growing incidence of chronic diseases, particularly among the aging population, which frequently necessitates surgical treatment.

DelveInsight’s Operating Room Equipment Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading operating room equipment companies’ market shares, challenges, operating room equipment market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market operating room equipment companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Operating Room Equipment Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global operating room equipment market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the operating room equipment market, the anesthesia devices category held the largest market share in 2024.

Notable operating room equipment companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Intuitive Surgical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Karl Storz, GE HealthCare, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, CONMED Corporation, MIZUHO Corporation, STERIS plc, Baxter, Getinge, ICU Medical, Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Stille AB, and several others, are currently operating in the operating room equipment market.

and several others, are currently operating in the operating room equipment market. In January 2025, Mindray launched the HyBase V6 Surgical Table in North America, marking its entry into the surgical table market and expanding its footprint in the operating room (OR) equipment space. The HyBase V6 is engineered to meet diverse patient needs, offering exceptional flexibility to support both routine and complex surgical procedures. Its innovative design enhances surgical efficiency, patient positioning, and overall OR workflow.

launched the HyBase V6 Surgical Table in North America, marking its entry into the surgical table market and expanding its footprint in the operating room (OR) equipment space. The HyBase V6 is engineered to meet diverse patient needs, offering exceptional flexibility to support both routine and complex surgical procedures. Its innovative design enhances surgical efficiency, patient positioning, and overall OR workflow. In November 2024, Stille AB introduced the imagiQ3™, a next-generation C-arm table that sets new benchmarks in visualization, OR efficiency, and patient safety. The imagiQ3™ is designed to provide superior imaging clarity while improving workflow efficiency. A key feature is its ability to significantly reduce radiation exposure for surgeons, OR staff, and patients, making it an optimal choice for complex and minimally invasive procedures requiring extended fluoroscopy use.

introduced the imagiQ3™, a next-generation C-arm table that sets new benchmarks in visualization, OR efficiency, and patient safety. The imagiQ3™ is designed to provide superior imaging clarity while improving workflow efficiency. A key feature is its ability to significantly reduce radiation exposure for surgeons, OR staff, and patients, making it an optimal choice for complex and minimally invasive procedures requiring extended fluoroscopy use. In February 2024, Virtual Incision Corporation received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) marketing authorization for the MIRA™ Surgical System (MIRA) the world’s first miniaturized robotic-assisted surgery (miniRAS) device. Approved for use in adults undergoing colectomy procedures, the MIRA system represents a significant breakthrough in minimally invasive surgery, offering enhanced portability, versatility, and ease of use compared to traditional robotic systems. Its compact design enables broader access to robotic-assisted surgery, even in settings with limited space or resources.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the operating room equipment market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Operating Room Equipment Market Report

Operating Room Equipment Overview

Operating room (OR) equipment encompasses a wide range of specialized tools and devices essential for performing surgical procedures safely and efficiently. Key equipment includes surgical tables, anesthesia machines, and advanced lighting systems, which ensure precision and patient stability during operations. Electrosurgical units help control bleeding by coagulating tissues, while suction machines clear fluids from the surgical site. Additionally, vital sign monitors continuously track the patient's heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen levels, and other critical parameters, enabling the surgical team to respond promptly to any complications.

Modern ORs also incorporate cutting-edge technology such as robotic-assisted surgical systems, which enhance precision and minimize invasiveness. High-definition endoscopic and laparoscopic instruments allow surgeons to perform complex procedures through small incisions, reducing recovery time for patients. Sterilization equipment, including autoclaves and UV disinfection systems, ensures that all surgical instruments remain free from contaminants, minimizing infection risks. Together, these sophisticated tools contribute to the efficiency, safety, and success of surgical interventions.





Operating Room Equipment Market Insights

North America is set to dominate the operating room equipment market in the coming years, driven by a rising number of surgical procedures across the region. Several factors contribute to this growth, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the aging population, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in research and development by key industry players. These elements collectively fuel the demand for cutting-edge operating room equipment, fostering market expansion in North America.

The growing volume of surgeries highlights the region’s increasing dependence on advanced operating room technologies. In response, leading market players are prioritizing technological innovation to develop next-generation products with enhanced features. For instance, in November 2024, Johnson & Johnson MedTech secured FDA approval under an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for its OTTAVA™ robotic surgical system. This state-of-the-art system features four low-profile robotic arms seamlessly integrated into the operating table, allowing for compact storage and flexible use across robotic, laparoscopic, hybrid, and open surgeries. Its unified design optimizes the workspace for clinical teams, improving surgical precision and efficiency.

Similarly, in July 2024, Getinge introduced the Maquet Corin Operating Table and the Ezea Surgical Light in the U.S. market. The Corin OR table is a smart, mobile surgical platform designed to enhance safety and operational efficiency. It incorporates advanced features such as feedback lighting, intuitive controls, collision detection, overload protection, and tipping prevention, ensuring the safety of both patients and surgical teams.

With continuous technological advancements, increasing surgical volumes, and a strong healthcare infrastructure, North America is expected to maintain its leadership in the operating room equipment market throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the operating room equipment market, get a snapshot of the Operating Room Equipment Market Outlook

Operating Room Equipment Market Dynamics

The global operating room equipment market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for advanced surgical procedures, the rise in chronic diseases, and the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS). Technological advancements in OR equipment, including robotic-assisted surgery systems, hybrid ORs, and AI-integrated monitoring devices, are significantly enhancing surgical precision and patient outcomes. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets, further fuels demand for modern OR setups, as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) invest in state-of-the-art equipment to improve efficiency and safety.

A key driver of market growth is the rising prevalence of complex surgical procedures requiring specialized OR environments. The increasing geriatric population, which is more prone to chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, and cancer, is boosting the demand for surgical interventions. Additionally, the shift toward outpatient surgeries, driven by cost-effectiveness and patient preference, is leading to higher investments in portable and integrated OR equipment designed for ASCs and specialty clinics.

Despite the positive growth trajectory, the OR equipment market faces challenges such as high equipment costs, regulatory hurdles, and integration issues with existing hospital systems. The initial investment required for robotic surgery systems, hybrid ORs, and AI-driven imaging solutions is substantial, posing a barrier to adoption, especially in cost-sensitive healthcare settings. Moreover, stringent regulatory approvals for new medical technologies can delay product launches, impacting market expansion.

Another emerging trend shaping the market is the increasing focus on sustainability and infection control. With heightened concerns over hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), healthcare facilities are adopting innovative sterilization technologies, disposable surgical products, and antimicrobial surfaces in OR settings. Furthermore, the push for environmentally friendly OR solutions, such as energy-efficient lighting and reusable surgical instruments, is gaining traction among hospitals striving to reduce their carbon footprint.

Get a sneak peek at the operating room equipment market dynamics @ Operating Room Equipment Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Operating Room Equipment Market CAGR ~5% Operating Room Equipment Market Size by 2032 ~USD 40 Billion Key Operating Room Equipment Companies Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Intuitive Surgical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Karl Storz, GE HealthCare, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, CONMED Corporation, MIZUHO Corporation, STERIS plc, Baxter, Getinge, ICU Medical, Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Stille AB, among others

Operating Room Equipment Market Assessment

Operating Room Equipment Market Segmentation Operating Room Equipment Market Segmentation By Product Type: Instruments (Anesthesia Devices, Operating Room Tables, Patient Monitors Devices, Surgical Imaging Systems, Others) and Consumables Operating Room Equipment Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Operating Room Equipment Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the operating room equipment market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Operating Room Equipment Companies

Table of Contents

1 Operating Room Equipment Market Report Introduction 2 Operating Room Equipment Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Operating Room Equipment Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Operating Room Equipment Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Operating Room Equipment Market Layout 8 Operating Room Equipment Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the operating room equipment market by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Operating Room Equipment Market Trends

Related Reports

Anesthesia Machines Market

Anesthesia Machines Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key anesthesia machines companies, including Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., SternMed GmbH, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, Mindray DS USA, Inc., Heal Force, Northern Meditec Limited, Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument, RWD Life Science Co. Ltd., AMBULANC (SHENZHEN) TECH. CO., LTD., Shenzhen Prunus Medical, aXcent medical GmbH, Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd., FARUM SP. Z O.O., Shvabe‑Zurich GmbH, BPL Medical Technologies, Oricare Inc., OES Medical, Penlon Limited, among others.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key patient monitoring devices companies, including Medtronic plc, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Smiths Medical, Hillrom, Welch Allyn, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Mindray Medical International Limited, Nonin Medical, Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare, among others.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ambulatory surgical centers companies, including AMSURG, Surgical Care Affiliates, HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, Surgery Partners, Cerner Corporation, United Surgical Partners International, Hunterdon Healthcare, Surg Center Gilbert, Beaumont Health, Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, Center for Health Ambulatory Surgery Centers, TeamHealth, Pediatrix Medical Group, Quoram Health Corporation, among others.

Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Devices Market

Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key MIS devices companies, including Abbott, Olympus, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Stryker, JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL DEVICES COMPANIES, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH, CooperSurgical, Inc., Cook, AngioDynamics, FUJIFILM Corporation, Symmetry Surgical Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Zimmer Biomet, Richard Wolf GmbH, Microport Scientific Corporation, among others.

Surgical Navigation Systems Market

Surgical Navigation Systems Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key surgical navigation systems companies, including B. Braun SE, Medtronic, Brainlab AG, Amplitude Surgical SA, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GE HealthCare, Stryker, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Toshbro Medicals Pvt. Ltd., CAScination AG, Zimmer Biomet, joimax® GmbH, EPED, Smith+Nephew, Kinamed® Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Fiagon GmbH, Corin Group, Brain Navi Biotechnology, among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.