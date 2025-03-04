KraneShares AI ETF AGIX Buys Anthropic Shares

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares today announced its KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX) has become one of the first US-listed exchange-traded funds to directly invest in a private company1, acquiring shares in Anthropic. KraneShares believes this places AGIX at the forefront of ETF innovation, delivering investors unparalleled access to high-growth private AI opportunities.

As of the date of this release, Anthropic represented 4.60% of AGIX’s net assets.2 Holdings are subject to change.

AGIX was launched on July 18, 2024, by KraneShares in collaboration with Etna Capital Management, an established pioneer in AI venture investing. Etna’s expertise is underscored by its early-stage investments in groundbreaking AI innovators such as Anthropic, xAI, and Perplexity.

AGIX offers shareholders direct exposure to Anthropic, a pioneer in large language models (LLMs) and enterprise-focused AI solutions.

Anthropic is an artificial intelligence research company founded in 2021. It is backed by technology giants, including Amazon and Google, and focuses on developing safe and ethical AI systems. Its flagship product, the Claude AI assistant, has become a cornerstone for businesses seeking advanced yet responsible AI capabilities.

“This transaction redefines what’s possible for ETFs in private markets,” said Derek Yan, Senior Investment Strategist at KraneShares. “KraneShares has always been dedicated to unlocking investment opportunities that were once out of reach for most investors. By securing direct ownership in Anthropic – a leading private AI company – we are making investing in private companies more accessible.”

“We believe we are at the dawn of a new era of intelligence, and Anthropic is uniquely positioned to lead the global competition among AI model companies. This leadership will be driven by Anthropic's commitment to cutting-edge research, strategic capital deployment, comprehensive model training data preparation, and a strong focus on delivering controllable and safe models tailored for enterprise needs,” said Solomon Bier, Partner at Etna Capital Management. “We are thrilled about AGIX’s investment in Anthropic and are actively working on expanding the pipeline of private investments for AGIX, positioning it as a solution for investors seeking exposure to AI companies across both public and private markets.”

AGIX is designed to prepare investors’ portfolios for the era of artificial general intelligence (AGI) by investing in companies driving progress toward this goal. We believe the inclusion of Anthropic, a leading LLM company, enhances AGIX’s distinctive role in delivering comprehensive exposure to the full AI value chain across public and private markets.

For more information on the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX), top 10 holdings, and its innovative structure, please visit https://kraneshares.com/agix.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is an investment manager focused on providing innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market ETFs based on extensive investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies groundbreaking capital market opportunities and offers investors cost-effective and transparent tools for gaining exposure to diverse asset classes. Founded in 2013, KraneShares serves institutions and financial professionals globally.

Contact:

KraneShares Investor Relations

info@kraneshares.com