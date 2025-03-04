Pathos Communications Recognised by Financial Times in the FT1000 Ranking of Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies

London, United Kingdom, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathos Communications, a ‘human-led, AI-fed’ media agency based in London, UK, with clients in 51 countries, has been recognised in the Financial Times 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2025 ranking. Compiled annually by the Financial Times and data research company Statista, the firm’s inclusion in the list highlights Pathos Communications’ unwavering commitment to continuous growth and market disruption.

The list ranks 1,000 companies based on Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2020 and 2023, and Pathos Communications’ position at 32 (out of a potential pool of 36 million businesses across Europe) is evidence of sustained market demand and customer loyalty.

The business has expanded at an impressive CAGR of 222% and a total growth rate of 3,240%.

Taking to LinkedIn to announce the news, Pathos founder Omar Hamdi said, “Based on 2024 figures and current trading, we expect to rank highly next year, too. There are an estimated 36 million businesses in the countries surveyed, making the Pathos team, literally, one in a million.”

Looking ahead, he added: “2025 is a key year for us as we prepare for more global growth and increased use of AI to further democratise access to the media for the world's 400 million SMEs.”

The Financial Times ranked Pathos Communications as 11th among all UK firms, and third out of Europe’s Advertising & Marketing firms - as well as the fastest-growing UK firm in the Advertising & Marketing sector.

Starting with 2019 revenue of €190,577, Pathos Communications’ revenue grew during the period by a staggering 3,239.7%, reaching more than €6.5 million in 2023.

This week’s ranking in the Financial Times follows Pathos’ recognition last year as the fastest-growing professional services firm in the UK in the UBS Fast Growth Index.

About Pathos Communications

Founded in 2019 by Omar Hamdi, Pathos Communications’ mission is to democratise access to global, top-tier media coverage for all businesses. With more than 5,000 clients across 51 countries, the company’s ‘human-led, AI-fed’ approach positions it for sustained growth. For more information: https://payonresultspr.com/.

