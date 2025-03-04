Eos Energy Enterprises Meets 2024 Revised Revenue Guidance and Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2024 Financial Results; Reaffirms 2025 Revenue Guidance

Achieved Cerberus third tranche of operational performance milestones and secured final $40.5 million to fully fund $210.5 million Delayed Draw Term Loan

Closed $303.5 million loan guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office and secured first funding of $68.3 million

Secured $8 million standalone BESS order for Naval Base of San Diego to advance American energy independence

Grew customer orders backlog to $682 million, a 28% increase year over year

Launched Factory 2 Works with eight states responding to Requests for Proposals and multiple sites now shortlisted

Reiterates 2025 full-year revenue guidance range of $150 million - $190 million

Strengthened executive leadership, appointed current Chief Financial Officer, Nathan Kroeker to Chief Commercial Officer; welcomed new Chief Financial Officer, Eric Javidi, who brings extensive investing, operating and leadership experience within the energy and energy infrastructure spaces, along with a track record of success with high growth companies



EDISON, N.J., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the “Company”), America’s leading innovator in designing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based long duration energy storage (LDES) systems sourced and manufactured in the United States, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Revenue totaled $7.3 million, a 10% increase compared to the prior year and 749% increase compared to last quarter.

Gross loss of $23.5 million, consistent with prior year, on lower Z3 material costs offset by higher project execution costs related to commissioning and field operations.

Operating expenses totaled $28.2 million, a 52% increase compared to prior year, with 45% of the total representing non-cash items. Cash operating expenses remained relatively flat, with $8.5 million (or 88% of the increase over prior year) driven by non-cash items such as PP&E write offs and stock-based compensation expense as a result of a significant stock price increase.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of $268.1 million, largely driven by non-cash change in fair value tied to mark-to-market adjustments related to the Company’s increased December 31, 2024, stock price. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $44.6 million, a 20% increase compared to the prior year, driven by an increase in Gen 2.3 PP&E write offs and Cerberus debt issuance costs.

Total cash of $103.4 million, including restricted cash, as of December 31, 2024.

$14.4 billion commercial opportunity pipeline, a 9% increase from prior year, with a $682 million orders backlog, an increase of 16% compared to prior quarter and 28% compared to December 31, 2023.

Achieved SOX compliance by strengthening the Company’s internal controls, eliminating previously disclosed material weakness.



Full-Year 2024 Highlights

Revenue totaled $15.6 million in line with the Company’s revised 2024 revenue guidance.

Gross loss of $83.3 million, a 13% increase compared to the prior year; lower Z3 material costs were more than offset by labor and overhead inefficiencies related to manual sub assembly and increased project execution.

Operating expenses totaled $91.9 million, a 16% increase compared to the prior year, with 29% of the total representing non-cash items. The year over year increase included $7.7 million in cash expenses which was primarily driven by strategic investments in sales, sourcing, software engineering, and controllership to position the Company for scaled growth.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of $685.9 million, largely driven by non-cash change in fair value tied to mark-to market adjustments stemming from the increase in stock price as of December 31, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $156.6 million.

"Over the past 12 months the team delivered significant results. The organization brought the first state-of-the-art manufacturing line into full operation, reduced Z3 costs, increased commercial opportunity pipeline and orders backlog and secured two major financing investments with Cerberus and the Department of Energy," said Joe Mastrangelo, Eos Chief Executive Officer. "These two critical proof points strongly validate our long-term strategy and capabilities, positioning the Company to scale with the growing demand for long-duration energy storage. With the announcement of Factory 2 Works and plans to order three additional manufacturing lines, Eos is now hyper-scaling its capacity expansion to secure larger orders and deliver for customers and shareholders.”

2025 Outlook

For the full-year 2025, Eos expects to achieve revenue between $150 million and $190 million. This projected growth is expected to be driven by increased production volume on the Company’s first state-of-the-art manufacturing line as staged sub-assembly automation comes online.



Recent Business Highlights

Cerberus Strategic Investment

As announced in January, Eos successfully achieved the third tranche of performance milestones previously agreed upon between Eos and an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management LP (“Cerberus”) as part of their strategic investment in the Company. Meeting these performance milestones allowed the Company to access the final $40.5 million of the Delayed Draw Term Loan (DDTL), fueling ongoing operations and U.S. production expansion. The $210.5 million DDTL announced in June 2024 is now fully funded, driven by the Company consistently achieving key operational milestones related to the Company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing line, raw materials cost-out, Z3 technology performance improvement and customer cash conversion. The Company surpassed its January raw materials cost-out target by 6% while delivering manufacturing cycle times below 10 seconds and maintaining 98% first pass yield to further demonstrate continued operational efficiency and progress towards profitable growth.

Commercial Growth & Bankability

In the fourth quarter, the Company secured several key standalone storage orders including contracts with a municipal cooperative in Springfield Missouri, the U.S. Marine Corps Base at Camp Pendleton in San Diego and most recently the Naval Base of San Diego. Eos deployment of American-made energy storage systems is becoming increasingly vital, not only for enhancing military resilience but also for strengthening the U.S. against global energy disruptions and securing America’s energy independence.

To drive further growth, the Company launched a comprehensive insurance program in partnership with Ariel Green, a division of Ariel Re, to enhance the bankability of the Company’s technology. These products include investment tax credit (ITC) and ITC recapture protections, along with contractual warranty and performance guarantee backstop coverage. Most recently, the Company also updated its standard warranty to a 3-year term with the option to extend to 5 or 10 years. These customer-focused solutions, combined with extensive third-party validations and a more robust Company balance sheet, provide greater risk mitigation, enhanced operational stability and increased economic certainty.

Operational Capacity Expansion

Demand for safe, multi-cycle, American-made energy storage has reached a level that requires significant capacity expansion. As announced in December 2024, the Company launched its search for Factory 2 Works, submitting Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to eight states, with multiple sites now shortlisted. In parallel, Eos is progressing with plans to procure three additional manufacturing lines, including sub-assemblies, battery manufacturing, and cube assembly to support 6 GWh of additional annualized manufacturing capacity. This expansion is a crucial step in scaling operations to meet the growing demand for reliable, high performance energy storage.

The Company is expanding its first manufacturing line from 1.25 GWh to 2 GWh annualized capacity and continues to progress through Factory Acceptance Testing with its staged sub-assembly automation implementation. The Company expects full implementation to occur in the second and early third quarter, which is essential for increasing throughput and reducing labor and overhead costs.

Key Metrics

Backlog. Our backlog represents the amount of revenue that we expect to realize from existing agreements with our customers for the sale of our battery energy storage systems and performance of services. The backlog is calculated by adding new orders in the current fiscal period to the backlog as of the end of the prior fiscal period and then subtracting the shipments in the current fiscal period. If the amount of an order is modified or cancelled, we adjust orders in the current period and our backlog accordingly, but do not retroactively adjust previously published backlogs. There is no comparable US-GAAP financial measure for backlog. We believe that the backlog is a useful indicator regarding the future revenue of our Company.

Pipeline. Our pipeline represents projects for which we have submitted technical proposals or non-binding quotes plus letters of intent (“LOI”) or firm commitments from customers. Pipeline does not include lead generation projects.

Booked Orders. Booked orders are orders where we have legally binding agreements with a Purchase Order (“PO”), or Master Supply Agreement (“MSA”) executed by both parties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed in this earnings release non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures of the Company’s calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS are useful measures in evaluating its financial and operational performance distinct and apart from financing costs, certain non-cash expenses and non-operational expenses.

We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively may be helpful to our investors in assessing its operating performance. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, the Company’s definitions of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Below is a description of the non-GAAP financial information included herein as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. You should review the reconciliations below but not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (net loss) attributable to Eos adjusted for interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of debt and derivatives, debt extinguishment, and other non-cash or non-recurring items as determined by management which it does not believe to be indicative of its underlying business trends. Adjusted EPS is defined as GAAP net loss per common share as adjusted for non-cash stock-based compensation expense change in fair value of debt and derivatives and debt extinguishment per common share.





EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



For the Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 15,606 $ 16,378 Cost of goods sold 98,867 89,798 Gross profit (loss) (83,261 ) (73,420 ) Operating expenses Research and development expenses 22,758 18,708 Selling, general and administrative expenses 60,047 53,650 Loss from write-down of property, plant and equipment 9,133 7,159 Total operating expenses 91,938 79,517 Operating loss (175,199 ) (152,937 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (8,718 ) (18,770 ) Interest expense – related parties (19,499 ) (37,466 ) Change in fair value of debt - related party 33,823 — Change in fair value of warrants (171,226 ) (24,980 ) Change in fair value of derivatives - related parties (405,388 ) 9,983 Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment 68,478 (3,510 ) Other expense (8,120 ) (1,795 ) Loss before income taxes $ (685,849 ) $ (229,475 ) Income tax expense 21 31 Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (685,870 ) $ (229,506 ) Accretion of Preferred Stock - related party (278,330 ) — Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (964,200 ) $ (229,506 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common shareholders Change in fair value of debt - credit risk - related party (43,490 ) — Foreign currency translation adjustment (13 ) 1 Comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders $ (1,007,703 ) $ (229,505 ) Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ (4.55 ) $ (1.81 ) Diluted $ (4.55 ) $ (1.81 ) Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 212,039,775 126,967,756 Diluted 212,039,775 126,967,756





EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)



December 31, 2024 2023 Balance sheet data Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,292 $ 69,473 Other current assets 105,620 52,858 Property, plant and equipment, net 45,660 37,855 Other assets 34,746 26,306 Total assets 260,318 186,492 Total liabilities 842,085 297,292 Mezzanine equity - preferred stock 488,696 — Total deficit (1,070,463 ) (110,800 )





EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS

(In thousands)



December 31, 2024 2023 Cash used in operating activities $ (153,936 ) $ (145,018 ) Cash used in investing activities (33,186 ) (29,461 ) Cash provided by financing activities 205,834 227,918 Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17 ) 5 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 18,695 53,444 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 84,667 31,223 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 103,362 $ 84,667





EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)



For the three months

ended December 31, For the twelve months

ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (268,124 ) $ (41,208 ) $ (685,870 ) $ (229,506 ) add: Interest expense 5,248 8,565 28,217 56,236 add: Income tax expense 4 6 21 31 add: Depreciation and amortization 2,640 2,435 7,899 9,751 EBITDA loss (260,232 ) (30,202 ) (649,733 ) (163,488 ) add: Stock based compensation 7,840 3,934 18,780 14,057 add (deduct): Change in fair value of derivatives 244,877 (10,922 ) 576,614 14,997 deduct: Change in fair value of debt (37,099 ) — (33,823 ) — (deduct) add: (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment — — (68,478 ) 3,510 Adjusted EBITDA loss $ (44,614 ) $ (37,190 ) $ (156,640 ) $ (130,924 )



