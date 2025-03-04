O-I Glass to Host 2025 Investor Day

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Friday, March 14, 2025, in New York City. “The Power of Glass” event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with several members of the Company’s global leadership team.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude around 11:30 a.m. ET. Due to a limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required.

A live video broadcast of the event will be available at https://vimeo.com/event/4919383 or can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.o-i.com/investors. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

Slides from the presentation will be posted on the Company’s website, www.o-i.com/investors, prior to the event.



ABOUT O-I GLASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass, and we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 21,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.5 billion in 2024. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn



