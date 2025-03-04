Celebrating the graduates of York's Internationally Educated Professionals bridging program

TORONTO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honour of recent graduates, York University is hosting Celebrate Success March 2025: Internationally Educated Professionals (IEP) Bridging Program on Wednesday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

Over the last 15 years, more than 1,500 new immigrants from 65 nations have participated in York’s IEP bridging programs. The IEP program certificates in Canadian Business and Information Technology are funded by the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. These certificate programs provide newcomer professionals with international credentials, an understanding of Canadian work culture and education in their respective fields.

“Our aim is to empower individuals to unlock their full potential and contribute meaningfully to their chosen fields in Canada,” says Art Noordeh, IEP bridging program director and faculty lead, Faculty of Liberal Arts & Professional Studies (LA&PS). Participants in the bridging programs complete credit courses in their professional field to gain a University certificate that helps them achieve local professional accreditation. These certificate programs support newcomers with career coaching and networking.

Wednesday’s celebration will open with a welcome message from Noordeh, followed by greetings from Vice-Provost Academic Marcia Annisette. Associate Dean Global and Community Engagement, LA&PS Maria João Maciel Jorge will deliver a congratulatory message to the recent grads.

“As someone who immigrated from the Azores in Portugal, I resonate deeply with the journey of establishing a life in a new country and the importance of preparing oneself for success in new and unfamiliar settings,” says Maciel Jorge. “This bridging program serves as a vital resource, aiding skilled and educated newcomers in navigating the challenges they often face when pursuing employment in a new environment.”

Also speaking at the ceremony is Md Jubayed Rahman, an IEP graduate who immigrated to Canada from Bangladesh and is now employed as a senior financial analyst at REF Automation Ltd. “Through the program, I improved my communication skills, landed an interview, and met many interesting people,” says Rahman. Coming to Canada, he understood that success in his field required more than just prior experience. The IEP program provided him with insights into Canadian-specific accounting standards. “I have gained knowledge about Canadian tax and accounting standards, which has put me in a better position to pursue more opportunities in the job market,” he says.

IEP graduate Maryam (Masha) Tarhini — who is Ukrainian-Lebanese and immigrated to Canada via Qatar — will share her experience about the bridging program at Wednesday’s ceremony as well. “It connected me with incredible colleagues from diverse backgrounds, offering both learning opportunities and friendships, something I consider invaluable as a newcomer,” she says of the certificate program. Attending York University job fairs and networking events further boosted her confidence: “helping me see my worth through others’ reactions to my education and experience reassured me.”

Many of the grads being recognized overcame barriers by participating in the certificate program, which helps IEPs transition into employment that matches their education, skills and work experience. (Learn more about their stories here.)

“Joining the IEP program was a life-changing experience for me. It not only equipped me with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the Canadian job market but also gave me a sense of belonging in a new country,” says Edosa Tamene, a graduate from Ethiopia receiving his certificate in Canadian Business at the ceremony. “The supportive community and the friendships I made helped me overcome the challenges of starting fresh. Thanks to the program, I found my first job in Canada and felt truly at home.” While completing the program, Tamene landed a job as a customer relations associate with Winters Instruments.

“The IEP program is a door to opportunities, helping you turn your dreams into reality in your dream country,” says Sima Gul Qasemi, one of the day’s graduates who immigrated to Canada from Afghanistan and is now working as a customer experience associate at Scotiabank. “Through my courses, I gained valuable skills that I applied in my workplace. By demonstrating my abilities, I earned a promotion, strengthening my background in my field and allowing me to compete in the Canadian job market.” Qasemi is being recognized for her career success while enrolled in the program.

Reflecting on her experience in the certificate program, Tarhini has advice for other newcomers: “Embrace every opportunity, connect with others, and trust in your journey. Your experiences and skills matter more than you think.”

The graduates being recognized at Wednesday's ceremony come from 25 countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Mexico, Mongolia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Senegal, Taiwan, Turkey, Uganda, and Ukraine.

York University staff, partners, friends and families of the recent graduates will be in attendance at Wednesday’s event. A networking session at the end of the ceremony will give an opportunity for alumni, students and guests to connect.

- 30 -