B.C. government’s budget prioritizes tariff threat and strengthens, diversifies and responds to uncertainty: United Steelworkers

VICTORIA, British Columbia, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) acknowledges the difficult position facing the B.C. government in its 2025 budget and applauds the thoughtful, diligent focus on priorities by Minister of Finance Brenda Bailey.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats and the imposition of tariffs have created uncertainty for important exports, including lumber, copper, zinc and many other essential products. The U.S. remains the primary market for B.C., receiving 52.8% of its total exports, including nearly 75% of its softwood lumber and a significant share of its natural gas.

“The minister has maintained funding for public services, with increases to critical services like health care and education, as well as investing in important infrastructure, including maintenance and new capital transportation and hydro projects,” said Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director.

“Workers are calling for action to grow and diversify the economy and supply chains, reducing dependence on the U.S. market while ensuring jobs in mining, critical minerals and processing, forestry and lumber manufacturing,” said Lunny.

The USW is pleased to see continued commitment to reducing mining permitting approval times, streamlining permitting across all natural resource sectors, stable funding for mining safety and health and continuing the B.C. Manufacturing Jobs Fund.

“The mining sector remains optimistic, but we need to see the talk around expediting projects and streamlining permitting translated into action on the ground, generating employment and security for B.C. workers and communities,” said Lunny. “It is a darker outlook for the forest sector as we face increasing duties and additive tariffs from the U.S.”

B.C. should prepare for a wave of layoffs in the forest sector due to rising duties. Currently, on average, there is an increase of 14% in countervailing and anti-dumping duties, plus an additional 25%. Later this year, the AR6 decision could raise these duties to 27% for countervailing and anti-dumping, plus the 25%. On top of this, there may be further tariffs from the Section 232 review that President Trump announced, which could take effect this fall. If lumber prices decrease or the Canadian dollar strengthens, the increased duties and tariffs would be devastating for the B.C. sector.

“We expect support from the federal government and are pleased to see that the B.C. budget includes a significant $4 billion annual contingency available to fill in gaps and ensure communities and workers receive full support through this crisis,” added Lunny.

The USW is also urging the B.C. government to increase the supply of fibre and streamline the permitting process in the logging sector to support the primary industry and facilitate ongoing efforts to expand manufacturing, Mass Timber and other value-added industries.

