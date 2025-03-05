Questex’s Vibe Conference Announces 2025 Vibe Vista Award Winners

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference the premier on-premise beverage conference for executives, today announces the winners of the 2025 Vista Awards. The Vibe Vista Awards recognize the top performers in the beverage industry through the creation, training, execution, management, and on-going positive results of beverage programs. Vibe Conference takes place March 3-5 at the Town & Country Resort in San Diego, CA.

Tim McLucas, Market Leader, Hospitality Group at Questex, commented, “Congratulations to the 2025 Vibe Vista Awards winners! Competition was particularly strong this year, and we are proud of the venues that have risen to the top with innovative programs and contributions to the industry.”

The Vibe Vista Award winners include:

Best Overall: Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Best Overall: Hotel: Marriott International

Best Overall: Multi-Unit Chain Restaurant: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

Best Spirits Program: Delta Sky Club

Best Wine Program: Seasons 52

Best Beer Program: BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Best Adult Alcohol-Free Beverage Program: Hyatt Lifestyle

Best Beverage Limited Time Offer: Delaware North

Best Beverage Menu: Marella Cruises & The Apollo Group

Best Overhaul of Beverage Program: Hyatt Hotels

The Vibe Vista Awards entries were evaluated on the basis of positive beverage sales initiatives, operational innovations, and training and service programs that uphold high-quality standards.

The distinguished panel of judges included:

Brian Warrener – Judging Chair, Associate Professor & Director of the Center for Beverage Education & Innovation, Johnson & Wales University

– Judging Chair, Associate Professor & Director of the Center for Beverage Education & Innovation, Johnson & Wales University Michael Sabitoni – Associate Professor & Dept. Chair, Food & Beverage + Travel & Tourism Studies, Johnson & Wales University

– Associate Professor & Dept. Chair, Food & Beverage + Travel & Tourism Studies, Johnson & Wales University Dale J. Venturini – Former President & CEO, RI Hospitality Association

– Former President & CEO, RI Hospitality Association Brian Van Gyzen – Associate Professor, Johnson & Wales University

