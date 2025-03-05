Questex’s Vibe Conference Announces the Winners of the 2025 Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award and the Innovator Award

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the premiere on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, today announces the winners of the 2025 Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award and the Innovator Award. Larry McGinn, Partner/Owner of IMI Agency, has been honored with the Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award, and Indre Jasaityte, Director of Beverage at BJ’s Restaurants, Inc., has won the Innovator Award. These prestigious awards celebrate individuals who demonstrate a passion for the beverage industry and have made significant contributions to its advancement.

Tim McLucas, Market Leader, Hospitality Group at Questex, said, “Congratulations to Larry McGinn and Indre Jasaityte on these well-deserved honors. Larry’s exceptional leadership and creativity have left a lasting impact on the industry, and Indre’s innovative approach continues to push boundaries and elevate beverage programs. Both winners exemplify the spirit of these awards, and we celebrate their remarkable achievements.”

The Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award recognizes individuals whose careers have left an enduring mark on the on-premise beverage industry. Larry McGinn has been a transformative force in on-premise and national accounts for decades. His creativity, leadership, and relationship-building skills have shaped the industry in profound ways, and his philanthropic work with CORE has further solidified his legacy. Despite personal and health challenges, Larry’s focus and leadership have inspired countless peers and colleagues, making him a true Industry Legend.

The Innovator Award honors individuals driving creative and impactful change in the industry. Indre Jasaityte, Director of Beverage at BJ’s Restaurants, Inc., has earned this distinction for her visionary leadership and innovative strategies that have elevated BJ’s beverage program to new heights. Her commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences through beverage innovation exemplifies the forward-thinking spirit of this award.

The award winners were chosen by the Vibe Conference Advisory Council, a group of industry leaders dedicated to recognizing excellence within the beverage sector.

To learn more about Vibe Conference, visit: www.vibeconference.com. Stay connected with Vibe Conference and industry news at www.barandrestaurant.com/chains.

About Vibe Conference

Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. This top on-premise conference is held annually and delivers high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2026 conference will be held at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA February 23-25, 2026.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

