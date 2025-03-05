Inbank audited Annual Report for 2024

The consolidated Annual Report 2024 has been included in the announcement and will be made available on the Inbank investor website at https://inbank.eu/investors/reporting . Compared to the unaudited Interim Report published on 25 February 2025, there are no differences in the audited results.

In 2024, Inbank’s total net income reached 75.5 million euros, increasing by 26% year-on-year, driven by expanding margins and growing portfolio volumes across both the Baltics and CEE regions.

The consolidated normalised net profit for the year grew by 51% year-on-year to 15.4 million euros, resulting in a normalised ROE of 11.3%. Including one-off, the net profit amounted to 12.2 million euros, growing 20% year-on-year and return on equity (ROE) was 9%.

The loan and rental portfolio reached 1.15 billion euros increasing 11% year-on-year, while the deposit portfolio grew by 8% to 1.17 billion euros. At the end of 2024, Inbank’s total assets stood at 1.44 billion euros growing 9% year-on-year.

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) reached a record 715 million euros, reflecting 4% year-on-year growth.

By the end of 2024, Inbank had 872,000 active customer contracts and over 6,000 active retail partners.

Key financial indicators as of 31.12.2024

Total assets EUR 1.44 billion

Loan and rental portfolio EUR 1.15 billion

Deposit portfolio EUR 1.17 billion

Total equity EUR 148 million

Net profit EUR 12.2 million

Return on equity 9.0%

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,000 merchants, Inbank has 872,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee

