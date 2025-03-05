WISeKey WISeID Provides Healthcare Security with Decentralized Digital Identities

Geneva, Switzerland, March 5, 2025 –WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its WISeID.COM introduces a groundbreaking approach to healthcare data security by enabling decentralized consultations through blockchain-secured digital identities, encryption, and self-sovereign identity (SSI) principles. This next-generation platform ensures that patients maintain full control over their medical records, granting access only to authorized healthcare providers through consent-based permissions, eliminating third-party control and significantly reducing risks of data breaches and identity theft.

Traditional healthcare systems store patient records in centralized databases controlled by hospitals, clinics, and insurers, limiting interoperability while exposing sensitive data to cyber threats. With WISeID.COM, the healthcare industry can shift towards a decentralized, patient-centric model that enhances privacy, security, and accessibility. Patients can securely share specific medical information with healthcare professionals without exposing their entire health history, ensuring seamless telemedicine and cross-border consultations.

Advanced Security with Post-Quantum Cryptography and Zero-Knowledge Proofs

WISeID.COM integrates post-quantum cryptography and zero-knowledge proofs to safeguard medical records from emerging cyber threats. This ensures that:

Sensitive health data remains encrypted at all times.

Patients can selectively share medical records without disclosing unrelated health information.

Telemedicine services and cross-border healthcare providers can securely access patient records without manual transfers or centralized intermediaries.

Dynamic access controls enable temporary or conditional data sharing, granting permissions for a limited time or specific use cases.

Biometric authentication ensures that only the rightful patient can access and manage their health records.





Addressing the Failures of Centralized Health Systems

Current electronic health record (EHR) systems create data silos, limiting accessibility and making it difficult for patients to share their information across different providers or jurisdictions. These systems are frequent targets for cyberattacks, often resulting in the hacking, leaking, or unauthorized sale of sensitive medical data. Worse yet, patients typically lack visibility into who accesses their information, creating a lack of trust and control over their own health records.

By leveraging blockchain-secured digital identities, WISeID.COM provides an alternative that:

Empowers patients with full ownership and control of their health data.

Reduces bureaucracy by enabling real-time, consent-based access to records.

Improves healthcare trust through a transparent and tamper-proof system.

Mitigates security risks associated with centralized storage and unauthorized access.

A New Era for Secure and Interoperable Healthcare

WISeID.COM represents a paradigm shift for the healthcare industry, bridging the gap between security, privacy, and interoperability. As healthcare increasingly moves towards digitalization, ensuring data sovereignty and patient control is crucial. WISeID.COM enables a future where health information is secure, verifiable, and instantly accessible, without compromising privacy or patient rights.

