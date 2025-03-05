Initiation of share buyback program

On March 5, 2025, Novonesis will initiate a share buyback program as announced in Company Announcement No. 3 of February 26, 2025. Under the program, Novonesis will buy back B shares worth up to EUR 100 million in total during the remainder of 2025, corresponding to around 1.7 million B shares at the current share price. The program is contingent upon no major strategic initiatives being decided upon that will require a significant amount of capital.

The shares acquired in the program will be used to meet obligations arising from employee share-based incentive programs.

The maximum number of shares to be purchased by the company per daily market session will be equivalent to no more than 25% of the average volume of shares in the company traded on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen during the preceding 20 business days. The program will run in accordance with the European Commission Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"), and the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

