Suominen has published Sustainability Agenda for 2025–2030

Suominen has published Sustainability Agenda for the period 2025–2030. The agenda crystallizes Suominen’s sustainability themes and targets.

Suominen’s Sustainability Agenda is built around four key themes that reflect the most important topics for the company and its stakeholders: People and safety, Sustainable nonwovens, Low impact manufacturing and Corporate citizenship. These themes are based on Suominen’s double materiality assessment, completed in 2024, which reaffirmed their relevance from the previous Sustainability Agenda period (2020–2025).

Themes and KPI’s

The four themes create basis for actions and targets. Through the sustainability themes Suominen evaluated its performance and reports on its achievements on an annual basis.

People and safety

Zero lost time accidents (LTA)

Diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) index 80%

Sustainable nonwovens

More than two thirds of consumed raw materials are from plant-based resources

More than half of our new R&D initiatives focus on advancing the development of sustainable products

Low impact manufacturing

Reducing scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions with limiting global warming to 1.5°C in line with the Paris Agreement

Zero manufacturing waste to landfill

Corporate citizenship

All qualified raw material suppliers assessed against Suominen’s sustainability criteria

All employees have completed Suominen’s sustainability training program

"These KPI’s reflect our commitment to sustainability and help us measure our impact as well as drive meaningful change. By setting clear targets, we ensure continuous progress toward a safer workplace, a more sustainable product portfolio and responsible operations," says Noora Lindberg, Director, Sustainability & Marketing.

“Sustainability is embedded in everything we do – it is a key driver of success for both us and our customers. Suominen is committed to being the frontrunner in sustainable nonwovens and our innovation work is strongly focused on developing more sustainable nonwoven solutions that meet our customers' needs,” says Tommi Björnman, President & CEO of Suominen.

