Aurora Mobile's JPush Partners with Bandao News App to Innovate News Delivery Experience

SHENZHEN, China, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its push notification solution, JPush, has partnered with Shandong Dazhong Newspaper Group's Bandao News App, a regional authoritative media platform, to create new news delivery experiences.

In today’s era of exploding information, users have higher expectations for instant and personalized news content. Bandao News App has always been committed to driving content innovation through technology. By working closely with JPush, the Bandao News App has made the leap from one-way communication to intelligent interaction with users. With millisecond-level delivery, precise push notifications and full scenario coverage, it has redefined the way users connect with news and set a benchmark for the digital transformation of the media industry.

With real-time news delivery in seconds, Aurora Mobile enables instant communication with zero-time lag.

Timeliness is a key factor in the value of news. Leveraging JPush's high concurrency, low latency technology, the Bandao News App can deliver breaking news and major events to users' devices in real time. For example, during emergencies such as typhoon warnings or traffic control measures, JPush synchronously delivers critical information through multiple channels, including app pop-ups, lock screen notifications, and SMS. This ensures that critical information reaches users in milliseconds, helping them make quick decisions.

To address the challenges of message stability in complex network environments, JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp, and Web. It is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu, ASUS, NIO Phone, ensuring timely message delivery. In addition, through intelligent channel optimization strategies, the Bandao News App can maintain high push notification success rates of even under weak network conditions, enabling seamless message delivery.

With personalized content recommendations, JPush delivers a tailored user experience.

Bandao News App's user base is diverse, covering audiences from various sectors such as government affairs, public welfare, finance, and culture. JPush's user labeling system and AI algorithm provide robust support for precise content distribution. By analyzing users' reading habits, geographical location, and interest preferences, the system automatically builds user profiles and delivers customized content to different user groups. For example, stock market updates are pushed to financial news readers, while local users receive priority recommendations for community news, significantly improving click-through rates and time spent reading.

To increase user stickiness, the Bandao News App leverages JPush's scenario-based messaging capabilities to create a closed-loop "news + service" experience. During major social events, the app embeds interactive features such as polls and topic discussions, with JPush sending real-time reminders to increase community engagement. In local public service scenarios, the app pushes public service information linked to news, such as social service policy interpretations, transforming news from mere reading to action.

JPush enhances the Baodao News APP by revolutionizing the efficiency of content distribution to enable seamless integration of "content-user-scenario”, improving the user interaction experience. In the future, the Baodao News APP will further leverage JPush’s cross-device capabilities to expand more innovative user experiences.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

