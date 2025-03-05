Change in Bigbank’s 2025 Financial Calendar

Bigbank announces a change in its 2025 financial calendar.



Bigbank's audited Annual Report for 2024 will be published on 7 March 2025. The report was previously scheduled for publication on 5 March 2025.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 January 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.9 billion euros, with equity of 273 million euros. The bank operates in nine countries, serving more than 168,000 active customers and employing over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody’s has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Tel: +372 5393 0833

Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee