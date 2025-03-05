MEF, Infosys, and IronYun Showcase NaaS GPU-as-a-Service for AI at the Edge Powered by NVIDIA

BARCELONA, Spain, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of enterprises and network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, announced a cutting-edge demonstration of GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) for AI at the Edge utilizing MEF’s Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs. In collaboration with Infosys, NVIDIA, and IronYun, MEF is showcasing the initiative this week at Mobile World Congress (MWC), in Barcelona, Spain, highlighting how service providers can monetize network infrastructure by offering enterprises scalable, real-time AI inferencing capabilities at the Edge.

The MWC showcase demonstrates a fully automated process for enterprises to obtain pricing and place orders for GPU resources at the Edge, leveraging MEF’s standardized LSO APIs.

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, presents a seamless ordering process that integrates service provider capabilities with enterprise systems, enabling AI models to function effectively at the Edge.

IronYun, a leader in video analytics, demonstrates security, safety and operational applications of the Vaidio AI Vision Platform running on GPUs at the Edge.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in MEF’s AI strategy, driving the evolution of AI-powered networks.

Unlocking AI at the Edge: A Game-Changer for Service Providers and Enterprises

The rise of AI-driven applications demands powerful GPU resources close to data sources. Traditional cloud-based AI processing introduces latency, making Edge computing a critical solution. MEF’s Edge Compute Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) standard defines Edge IaaS, enabling Cloud Service Providers and Subscribers to compare offerings using a common framework. The next iteration expands its scope to include GPUaaS, standardizing the ability for service providers to deliver AI at the Edge with reduced latency and opens new revenue opportunities.

“This initiative is a major leap forward in AI at the provider edge,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. “By enabling service providers to offer GPU-as-a-Service, we are empowering enterprises to run AI inferencing at the Edge with greater scalability and efficiency. With this announcement, MEF, Infosys, NVIDIA, and IronYun are setting a new benchmark for AI services, paving the way for a future where AI at the Edge is seamlessly accessible, scalable, and monetizable.”

A Fully Standardized, On-Demand AI Ecosystem

MEF’s LSO APIs ensure interoperability and automation across service providers. Key features of GPUaaS include:

On-Demand GPU Resources – Enterprises can access high-performance GPUs at the Edge for AI inferencing without heavy upfront investments.

– Enterprises can access high-performance GPUs at the Edge for AI inferencing without heavy upfront investments. Seamless Ordering & Deployment – MEF’s API framework enables automated ordering, quoting, and activation of GPU resources across multiple providers.

– MEF’s API framework enables automated ordering, quoting, and activation of GPU resources across multiple providers. Optimized AI Performance – Low-latency Edge computing enhances AI-driven applications, such as real-time video analytics and intelligent traffic management.



Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, “Unlocking AI at the Edge is crucial for enterprises to fully tap into AI's potential. By integrating GPU-as-a-Service, Infosys empowers enterprises to run AI inferencing with lower latency and greater efficiency. Our solutions, built on advanced GPU resources and powered by Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, deliver scalable, high-performance AI at the Edge. Through our collaboration with MEF to standardize GPU-as-a-Service, we’re setting a new industry benchmark, enabling enterprises to harness AI for real-world impact.”

"At IronYun, we’ve redefined what’s possible in video analytics by embedding intelligence into every layer of the Vaidio platform, delivering unmatched accuracy, scalability, and compute efficiency," said Marshall Tyler, CEO of IronYun. "We truly appreciate the opportunity to partner with MEF to showcase our advanced vision AI through this groundbreaking GPU-as-a-Service initiative. By combining deployment flexibility with real-time inferencing power at the Edge, Vaidio empowers providers to monetize their networks, and enables enterprises in all sectors to unlock new levels of security and operational efficiency."

Live Demonstration at MWC 2025

Attendees at MWC 2025 can experience GPUaaS in action at the Infosys booth, Hall 2 Stand #2E43. The demonstration showcases real-world AI applications, where Edge GPUs are provisioned via standardized APIs to power computer vision models for intelligent traffic management. This hands-on showcase highlights the business and technical advantages of AI at the network Edge.

About MEF

