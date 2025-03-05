ThinkMarkets Becomes Platinum Partner on TradingView





LONDON, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkMarkets , a global leader in online CFD trading, has announced its new status as a Platinum partner on TradingView. Following its launch on TradingView earlier this year, ThinkMarkets has seen significant interest from both existing and new clients eager to trade on the platform.

To continue this growth and provide even better service to its clients worldwide, ThinkMarkets has upgraded to TradingView’s Platinum partnership level. This move enhances ThinkMarkets’ presence on TradingView by expanding its reach to a broader range of targeted countries and brings valuable benefits to clients, including an ad-free trading experience and exclusive trade ideas from ThinkMarkets’ expert analysts.

Commenting on the news, Nauman Anees, CEO of ThinkMarkets, said: “We’re delighted to now have a Platinum plan on TradingView. At ThinkMarkets, our clients are the cornerstone of our success. This move allows us to further expand our reach in the active trader community on TradingView and demonstrates our commitment to providing a unique product tailored for traders and empowering them with the best trading services.”

Clients trading on TradingView with ThinkMarkets can expect exceptional trading conditions, access to thousands of products, and ultra-fast execution speeds, all the while having access to TradingView’s advanced charting tools and features.

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010 offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000+ CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London, Melbourne, and Tokyo and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates with several financial licences around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader.

