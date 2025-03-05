Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

C ompany delivers fourth quarter net sales growth of 9%, with comparable sales growth of 14%

Full year net sales of $4.95 billion, up 16% to 2023, driven by comparable sales of 17% with double-digi t comparable sales growth across regions and brands

Abercrombie brands deliver full year 2024 net sales growth of 16% on comparable sales of 15%, with Hollister brands growing net sales 15% on comparable sales of 19%

Full year operating margin of 15.0% , up 370 basis points to full year 2023 , and net income per diluted share of $10.69, 72% growth from 2023

Full year share repurchases of $230 million, or 1.6 million shares , representing 3% of shares outstanding at February 3, 2024

Provides full year 2025 outlook for net sales growth in the range of 3% to 5% , operating margin in the range of 14% to 15% , net i ncome per diluted share in the range of $10.40 to $11.40

Announces new $1.3 billion share repurchase authorization; expects $400 million in share repurchases for 2025

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced results for the thirteen week fourth quarter and fifty-two week year ended February 1, 2025. These compare to results for the fourteen week fourth quarter and fifty-three week year ended February 3, 2024. Descriptions of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures accompany this release.

Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said, “In fiscal 2024, we once again delivered on our commitments to our global customers and shareholders. We entered the fiscal year with the goal of achieving sustainable, profitable growth on top of a defining fiscal 2023, and our collective effort and focus produced results well beyond our initial expectations. We grew net sales 16% to nearly $5 billion while expanding operating margin to 15%, with operating income and EPS growth of 53% and 72%, respectively.

We enter fiscal 2025 with highly relevant brands, an agile playbook, and a motivated global team driven by a culture of innovation and growth. Our expectation in 2025 is to build on the past two years of outstanding results and again deliver profitable growth while strengthening our brands and operating model.”

Details related to net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter and full year are as follows:

Fourth Quarter Full Year 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP $ 3.57 $ 2.97 $ 10.69 $ 6.22 Excluded items, net of tax effect (1) — — — 0.06 Adjusted non-GAAP $ 3.57 $ 2.97 $ 10.69 $ 6.28 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (0.02 ) — 0.05 Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency $ 3.57 $ 2.95 $ 10.69 $ 6.33

(1) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store and other asset impairment charges and the tax effect of pre-tax excluded items.

(2) The estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results using a 26% tax rate.

A summary of results for the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025:

Net sales of $1.58 billion up 9% as compared to last year on a reported basis and 10% on a constant currency basis.

of $1.58 billion up 9% as compared to last year on a reported basis and 10% on a constant currency basis. Comparable sales up 14%.

up 14%. Operating income of $256 million as compared to operating income of $223 million last year.

of $256 million as compared to operating income of $223 million last year. Operating margin as a percent of sales increased to 16.2% from 15.3% last year.

as a percent of sales increased to 16.2% from 15.3% last year. Net income per diluted share of $3.57 as compared to net income per diluted share last year of $2.97.

A summary of results for the full year ended February 1, 2025:

Net sales of $4.95 billion up 16% as compared to last year on a reported basis and up 16% on a constant currency basis.

of $4.95 billion up 16% as compared to last year on a reported basis and up 16% on a constant currency basis. Comparable sales up 17%.

up 17%. Operating income of $741 million on a reported basis, as compared to operating income last year of $485 million and $489 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.

of $741 million on a reported basis, as compared to operating income last year of $485 million and $489 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively. Operating margin as a percent as sales increased to 15.0% from 11.3% and 11.4% on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.

as a percent as sales increased to 15.0% from 11.3% and 11.4% on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively. Net income per diluted share of $10.69, as compared to net income per diluted share last year of $6.22 and $6.28 on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.

Net Sales

Net sales by segment and brand for the fourth quarter and full year are as follows:

Fourth Quarter (in thousands) 2024 2023 1 YR % Change Comparable sales (2) Net sales by segment: (1) Americas (3) $ 1,319,720 $ 1,191,259 11% 15% EMEA (4) 224,467 219,050 2% 12% APAC (5) 40,730 42,598 (4)% 17% Total company $ 1,584,917 $ 1,452,907 9% 14% Net sales by brand family: 2024 2023 1 YR % Change Comparable sales (2) Abercrombie $ 772,670 $ 755,203 2% 5% Hollister 812,247 697,704 16% 24% Total company $ 1,584,917 $ 1,452,907 9% 14%





Full Year (in thousands) 2024 2023 1 YR % Change Comparable sales (2) Net sales by segment: (1) Americas (3) $ 4,027,514 $ 3,455,674 17% 17% EMEA (4) 770,519 687,095 12% 16% APAC (5) 150,554 137,908 9% 19% Total company $ 4,948,587 $ 4,280,677 16% 17% Net sales by brand family: 2024 2023 1 YR % Change Comparable sales (2) Abercrombie $ 2,556,434 $ 2,201,686 16% 15% Hollister 2,392,153 2,078,991 15% 19% Total company $ 4,948,587 $ 4,280,677 16% 17%

(1) Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to a physical store location or geographical region that fulfills the order.

(2) Comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis. Refer to "REPORTING AND USE OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES," for further discussion.

(3) The Americas segment includes the results of operations in North America and South America.

(4) The EMEA segment includes the results of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

(5) The APAC segment includes the results of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.





Financial Position and Liquidity

As of February 1, 2025 the company had:

Cash and equivalents of $773 million as compared to $901 million last year.

of $773 million as compared to $901 million last year. Marketable securities of $116 million.

of $116 million. Inventories of $575 million, an increase of approximately 22% over last year.

of $575 million, an increase of approximately 22% over last year. No long-term gross borrowings as all of the company’s then-outstanding 8.75% senior secured notes due July 2025 (the “Senior Secured Notes”) were redeemed with cash on hand in the second quarter of 2024.

as all of the company’s then-outstanding 8.75% senior secured notes due July 2025 (the “Senior Secured Notes”) were redeemed with cash on hand in the second quarter of 2024. Borrowing capacity of $500 million under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") with net borrowing available of $450 million after minimum excess availability requirement.

of $500 million under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") with net borrowing available of $450 million after minimum excess availability requirement. Liquidity, comprised of cash and equivalents and borrowing available under the ABL Facility, of approximately $1.2 billion. This compares to liquidity of $1.2 billion as of February 3, 2024.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Details related to the company's cash flows for the full year ended February 1, 2025 are as follows:

Net cash provided by operating activities of $710 million.

of $710 million. Net cash used for investing activities of $298 million.

of $298 million. Net cash used for financing activities of $535 million.

The company repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares during the fourth quarter and 1.6 million for the full year, returning $230 million to shareholders through share repurchases, a 3% reduction in shares outstanding prior to the vesting impact of stock compensation.

During fiscal 2024, the company repurchased $9.3 million in the open market and completed the redemption of all remaining outstanding Senior Secured Notes, which had an aggregate principal amount of $214 million at the time of the redemption. The Senior Secured Notes were redeemed using cash on hand at par value, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Depreciation and amortization was $154 million for fiscal 2024 as compared to $141 million in fiscal 2023.

New Share Repurchase Authorization

The company today also announced that the company’s Board of Directors authorized a new $1.3 billion stock repurchase program, which replaces the company’s prior share repurchase program authorized by the Board in 2021. The new stock repurchase authorization has no expiration date. Purchases by the company under the new share repurchase program may be made from time to time in open market or private transactions in such manner as may be deemed advisable from time to time (including, without limitation, pursuant to one or more 10b5-1 trading plans, accelerated share repurchase programs, and any other method that the company may deem advisable) and may be discontinued at any time.

Fiscal 2025 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook





For fiscal 2025, the company expects: First Quarter Outlook Full Year Outlook Net sales growth in the range of 4% to 6% growth in the range of 3% to 5% Operating margin (1) in the range of 8% to 9% in the range of 14% to 15% Effective tax rate (2) around 25% around 26% Net income per diluted share (3) (4) in the range of $1.25 to $1.45 in the range of $10.40 to $11.40 Share repurchases (4) $100 million $400 million Diluted weighted average shares (3) around 52 million around 51 million Capital expenditures ~$200 million Real estate activity

(all approximate)

~40 net store openings 60 openings, 20 closures 40 remodels and right-sizes

(1) The outlook for operating margin includes estimated impact from the tariffs announced in February 2025 on goods imported from China, Mexico, and Canada into the United States. It does not include impacts related to other potential future policy or legislative changes, additional potential tariffs imposed by the United States, or potential tariffs imposed by countries other than the United States.

(2) The outlook for effective tax rate is sensitive to the jurisdictional mix and level of income and does not include the impact of potential future tax policy or legislative changes.

(3) The outlook for net income per diluted share and diluted weighted average shares includes the anticipated impact to shares outstanding from potential share repurchase activity in fiscal 2025.

(4) The timing and amount of any such repurchases will be determined based on an evaluation of market conditions, the company’s share price, legal requirements, and other factors.





Reclassification of Consolidated Statements of Operations

In prior periods, the company included stores and distribution expense and marketing, general and administrative expense as individual expense categories on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The company now believes presenting selling expense and general and administrative expense categories on the Consolidated Statements of Operations is more reflective of the current operating structure. As a result, the company reassessed the classification of certain marketing, store and distribution center support, and digital and technology expenses and made reclassification adjustments to align with the expense categories currently presented on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. In addition, the Company eliminated the gross profit subtotal on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. There were no changes to operating income or net income. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

Other Information

This document includes certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Additional details about non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the "Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" section. Sub-totals and totals may not foot due to rounding. Net income and net income per share financial measures included herein are attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co., excluding net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

As used in this document, references to "Americas" includes North America and South America, "EMEA" includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa and "APAC" includes the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fourteen Weeks Ended February 1, 2025 % of Net Sales February 3, 2024 % of Net Sales Net sales $ 1,584,917 100.0 % $ 1,452,907 100.0 % Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 610,907 38.5 % 539,338 37.1 % Selling expense 526,423 33.2 % 498,922 34.3 % General and administrative expense 194,544 12.3 % 193,387 13.3 % Other operating income, net (3,021 ) (0.2 )% (1,541 ) (0.1 )% Operating income 256,064 16.2 % 222,801 15.3 % Interest expense 539 0.0 % 6,691 0.5 % Interest income (9,437 ) (0.6 )% (11,530 ) (0.8 )% Interest income, net (8,898 ) (0.6 )% (4,839 ) (0.3 )% Income before income taxes 264,962 16.7 % 227,640 15.7 % Income tax expense 75,267 4.7 % 66,537 4.6 % Net income 189,695 12.0 % 161,103 11.1 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,469 0.2 % 2,656 0.2 % Net income attributable to A&F $ 187,226 11.8 % $ 158,447 10.9 % Net income per share attributable to A&F Basic $ 3.72 $ 3.13 Diluted $ 3.57 $ 2.97 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 50,265 50,559 Diluted 52,461 53,399





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Fifty-Three Weeks Ended February 1, 2025 % of Net Sales February 3, 2024 % of Net Sales Net sales $ 4,948,587 100.0 % $ 4,280,677 100.0 % Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 1,773,926 35.8 % 1,587,265 37.1 % Selling expense 1,689,988 34.2 % 1,533,438 35.8 % General and administrative expense 750,485 15.2 % 681,176 15.9 % Other operating income, net (6,632 ) (0.1 )% (5,873 ) (0.1 )% Operating income 740,820 15.0 % 484,671 11.3 % Interest expense 12,077 0.2 % 30,352 0.7 % Interest income (39,934 ) (0.8 )% (29,980 ) (0.7 )% Interest (income) expense, net (27,857 ) (0.6 )% 372 0.0 % Income before income taxes 768,677 15.5 % 484,299 11.3 % Income tax expense 194,661 3.9 % 148,886 3.5 % Net income 574,016 11.6 % 335,413 7.8 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,793 0.2 % 7,290 0.2 % Net income attributable to A&F $ 566,223 11.4 % $ 328,123 7.7 % Net income per share attributable to A&F Basic $ 11.14 $ 6.53 Diluted $ 10.69 $ 6.22 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 50,839 50,250 Diluted 52,971 52,726





Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company’s operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, such as asset impairment charges, therefore supplementing investors’ understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company’s performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the company’s GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.

In addition, at times the company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year’s net sales converted at the current year’s foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) digital net sales with prior year’s net sales converted at the current year’s foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation.

The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors’ understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

In addition, the company provides EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures used by the company's executive management to assess the company's performance. We also believe these supplemental performance measures are meaningful information for investors and other interested parties to use in computing the company's core financial performance over multiple periods and with other companies by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions, debt service levels and capital investment.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures Thirteen Weeks Ended February 1, 2025 and Fourteen Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 (in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data) (Unaudited) Net sales 2024 2023 % Change GAAP (1) $ 1,584,917 $ 1,452,907 9% Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (6,138 ) 0% Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 1,584,917 $ 1,446,769 10% Operating income 2024 2023 BPS Change (3) GAAP (1) $ 256,064 $ 222,801 90 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (948 ) 0 Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis $ 256,064 $ 221,853 90 Net income per share attributable to A&F 2024 2023 $ Change GAAP (1) $ 3.57 $ 2.97 $0.60 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (0.02 ) 0.02 Adjusted non-GAAP on a constant currency basis $ 3.57 $ 2.95 $0.62

(1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

(3) The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures Fifty-Two Weeks Ended February 1, 2025 and Fifty-Three Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 (in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data) (Unaudited) Net sales 2024 2023 % Change GAAP (1) $ 4,948,587 $ 4,280,677 16% Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (3,769 ) 0% Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 4,948,587 $ 4,276,908 16% Operating income 2024 2023 BPS Change (3) GAAP (1) $ 740,820 $ 484,671 370 Excluded items (4) — 4,436 (10) Adjusted non-GAAP $ 740,820 $ 489,107 360 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — 2,955 (10) Adjusted non-GAAP on a constant currency basis $ 740,820 $ 492,062 350 Net income per share attributable to A&F 2024 2023 $ Change GAAP (1) $ 10.69 $ 6.22 $4.47 Excluded items, net of tax (4) — 0.06 (0.06) Adjusted non-GAAP $ 10.69 $ 6.28 $4.41 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — 0.05 (0.05) Adjusted non-GAAP on a constant currency basis $ 10.69 $ 6.33 $4.36

(1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

(3) The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change.

(4) Excluded items consist of pre-tax asset store impairment charges of $4.4 million for the prior year.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Net Sales by Segment and Brand Thirteen Weeks Ended February 1, 2025 and Fourteen Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 (in thousands, except percentage changes) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 GAAP GAAP Impact From

Changes In

Foreign Currency

Exchanges Rates (1) Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency Basis GAAP

% Change Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

Basis

% Change Net sales by segment: (2) Americas (3) $ 1,319,720 $ 1,191,259 $ (2,358 ) $ 1,188,901 11% 11% EMEA (4) 224,467 219,050 (3,066 ) 215,984 2% 4% APAC (5) 40,730 42,598 (714 ) 41,884 (4)% (3)% Total company $ 1,584,917 $ 1,452,907 $ (6,138 ) $ 1,446,769 9% 10% 2024 2023 GAAP GAAP Impact From

Changes In

Foreign Currency

Exchanges Rates (1) Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency Basis GAAP

% Change Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

Basis

% Change Net sales by brand family: Abercrombie $ 772,670 $ 755,203 $ (2,370 ) $ 752,833 2% 3% Hollister 812,247 697,704 (3,768 ) 693,936 16% 17% Total company $ 1,584,917 $ 1,452,907 $ (6,138 ) $ 1,446,769 9% 10%

(1) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging.

(2) Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to a physical store location or geographical region that fulfills the order.

(3) The Americas segment includes the results of operations in North America and South America.

(4) The EMEA segment includes the results of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

(5) The APAC segment includes the results of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Net Sales by Segment and Brand Fifty-Two Weeks Ended February 1, 2025 and Fifty-Three Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 (in thousands, except percentage changes) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 GAAP GAAP Impact From

Changes In

Foreign Currency

Exchanges Rates (1) Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency Basis GAAP

% Change Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

Basis

% Change Net sales by segment: (2) Americas (3) $ 4,027,514 $ 3,455,674 $ (3,518 ) $ 3,452,156 17% 17% EMEA (4) 770,519 687,095 2,716 689,811 12% 12% APAC (5) 150,554 137,908 (2,967 ) 134,941 9% 12% Total company $ 4,948,587 $ 4,280,677 $ (3,769 ) $ 4,276,908 16% 16% 2024 2023 GAAP GAAP Impact From

Changes In

Foreign Currency

Exchanges Rates (1) Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency Basis GAAP

% Change Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

Basis

% Change Net sales by brand family: Abercrombie $ 2,556,434 $ 2,201,686 $ (2,424 ) $ 2,199,262 16% 16% Hollister 2,392,153 2,078,991 (1,345 ) 2,077,646 15% 15% Total company $ 4,948,587 $ 4,280,677 $ (3,769 ) $ 4,276,908 16% 16%

(1) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging.

(2) Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to a physical store location or geographical region that fulfills the order.(3) The Americas segment includes the results of operations in North America and South America.

(4) The EMEA segment includes the results of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

(5) The APAC segment includes the results of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Thirteen Weeks Ended February 1, 2025 and Fourteen Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 (in thousands) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except ratios) 2024 % of

Net Sales 2023 % of

Net Sales Net income $ 189,695 12.0 % $ 161,103 11.1 % Income tax expense 75,267 4.7 66,537 4.6 Interest (income) expense, net (8,898 ) (0.6 ) (4,839 ) (0.3 ) Depreciation and amortization 37,163 2.4 35,557 2.4 EBITDA (1) $ 293,227 18.5 $ 258,358 17.8 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Fifty-Two Weeks Ended February 1, 2025 and Fifty-Three Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 (in thousands) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except ratios) 2024 % of

Net Sales 2023 % of

Net Sales Net income $ 574,016 11.6 % $ 335,413 7.8 % Income tax expense 194,661 3.9 148,886 3.5 Interest (income) expense, net (27,857 ) (0.6 ) 372 — Depreciation and amortization 153,773 3.2 141,104 3.3 EBITDA (1) $ 894,593 18.1 $ 625,775 14.6 Adjustments to EBITDA Asset impairment (1) — — 4,436 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 894,593 18.1 $ 630,211 14.7

(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental financial measures that are not defined or prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for asset impairment.







Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 772,727 $ 900,884 Marketable securities 116,221 — Receivables 105,324 78,346 Inventories 575,005 469,466 Other current assets 104,154 88,569 Total current assets 1,673,431 1,537,265 Property and equipment, net 575,773 538,033 Operating lease right-of-use assets 803,121 678,256 Other assets 247,562 220,679 Total assets $ 3,299,887 $ 2,974,233 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 364,532 $ 296,976 Accrued expenses 504,922 436,655 Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities 211,600 179,625 Income taxes payable 45,890 53,564 Total current liabilities 1,126,944 966,820 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities $ 740,013 $ 646,624 Long-term borrowings, net — 222,119 Other liabilities 81,607 88,683 Total long-term liabilities 821,620 957,426 Total Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stockholders’ equity 1,335,628 1,035,160 Noncontrolling interests 15,695 14,827 Total stockholders’ equity 1,351,323 1,049,987 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,299,887 $ 2,974,233





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Fifty-Three Weeks Ended February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 Operating activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 710,376 $ 653,422 Investing activities Purchases of marketable securities $ (139,600 ) $ — Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 24,800 — Purchases of property and equipment (182,903 ) (157,797 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment — 615 Net cash used for investing activities $ (297,703 ) $ (157,182 ) Financing activities Repayment/redemption of senior secured notes (223,331 ) (77,972 ) Payment of debt issuance costs and fees (3,291 ) (180 ) Purchases of common stock (229,807 ) — Acquisition of common stock for tax withholding obligations (70,208 ) (29,485 ) Other financing activities (8,240 ) (3,564 ) Net cash used for financing activities $ (534,877 ) $ (111,201 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash $ (7,086 ) $ (2,923 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents $ (129,290 ) $ 382,116 Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, beginning of period $ 909,685 $ 527,569 Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, end of period $ 780,395 $ 909,685





Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Store Count Activity Fifty-Two Weeks Ended February 1, 2025 AMERICAS (1) EMEA (2) APAC (3) Total Company Abercrombie Hollister Abercrombie Hollister Abercrombie Hollister Abercrombie Hollister Total (4) February 3, 2024 194 384 29 108 24 26 247 518 765 New 25 15 5 1 10 9 40 25 65 Permanently closed (4 ) (14 ) (1 ) (9 ) (4 ) (9 ) (9 ) (32 ) (41 ) February 1, 2025 215 385 33 100 30 26 278 511 789