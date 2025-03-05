PATTISON Outdoor Expands Presence in Niagara Region With New Advertising Partnership With Niagara Transit





MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, Canada’s leading provider of transit advertising, has entered into an exclusive advertising partnership with the Niagara Transit Commission (Niagara Transit). This agreement allows PATTISON to manage and sell advertising space on transit vehicles and shelters across Niagara Region, covering communities including Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Thorold, Grimsby, Pelham, and Wainfleet.

Niagara Transit was established in 2022 to unify public transit services across Niagara Region, improving efficiency and connectivity for residents and visitors. This collaboration with PATTISON Outdoor represents a significant step in providing businesses with a seamless, region-wide advertising platform while supporting the long-term sustainability of public transit.

"Since our formation in 2022, Niagara Transit has been focused on our strategic core values such as service excellence, customer focus and affordability. Partnering with PATTISON Outdoor allows us to work with an experienced and trusted advertising provider that shares our commitment to regional mobility and community engagement." — Carla Stout, General Manager, Niagara Transit

With this agreement, PATTISON Outdoor expands its presence in Niagara Region, building on decades of experience managing transit shelter advertising in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, and Welland. Now, with the addition of transit bus advertising, PATTISON is providing advertisers with new and expanded opportunities to connect with audiences across the region. This partnership reinforces transit’s role as a valuable platform for economic growth, helping businesses reach customers in high-traffic, high-visibility locations.

"This agreement represents an exciting evolution of our work in Niagara. Having managed transit shelter advertising here for decades, we’re now able to offer businesses even more ways to connect with their audiences through transit bus advertising. This expansion allows us to support local businesses, transit users, and the broader community in new and innovative ways. We look forward to working with Niagara Transit to deliver impactful advertising solutions that drive engagement and economic growth across the region." — Nicholas Campney, Director, Leasing and Legislation, PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

Under this agreement, advertisers will have access to a diverse range of transit advertising products, designed to maximize brand exposure and engagement. PATTISON will offer advertising opportunities across Niagara Transit’s fleet of more than 180 transit vehicles, including conventional, microtransit, and specialized transit buses. Available formats will include interior and exterior posters, with additional half-wrap and full-wrap advertising options expected to roll out in the future.

Complementing this, 150 double-sided transit shelters featuring illuminated ad panels at street level will provide high-visibility placements throughout the region, ensuring impactful exposure for businesses looking to engage both transit riders and pedestrians. As the transit network evolves, PATTISON will work closely with Niagara Transit to explore new advertising formats, keeping Niagara at the forefront of transit advertising innovation.

PATTISON Outdoor continues to strengthen its presence in Ontario’s transit advertising sector, working with leading transit networks such as GO Transit, Grand River Transit, and Mississauga Transit. With a dedicated local sales and operations team, PATTISON remains committed to delivering high-impact transit advertising solutions that connect businesses with audiences throughout Niagara.

About PATTISON Outdoor

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

