Sunrun Earns Best Company’s 2025 Platinum Solar Award and Preferred Partner Award

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, has been awarded the 2025 Platinum Solar Award and the exclusive Preferred Partner Award by BestCompany.com, a leading reviews platform that empowers consumers to make confident purchase decisions. These awards recognize Sunrun’s commitment to customer satisfaction, innovation, and industry leadership.

“Customer obsession is at the core of everything we do at Sunrun. We've made significant investments in service and delivering an industry-best customer experience, and we’re honored to be recognized by Best Company for the progress we’ve made,” said Chance Allred, Sunrun’s Chief Experience Officer. “We are laser focused on putting our customers at the center of every decision we make and see every interaction as an opportunity to build trust and long-term value. This customer-first approach is reflected in our strong Net Promoter Scores and the positive experiences customers continue to share with others on review platforms.”

“We speak with their customers every day. We know what their advocates say about them and we see how excited their customers are to refer them to friends,” said Landon Taylor, CEO of Snoball, Best Company’s review and referral platform. “Sunrun is an excellent choice for the Platinum Solar and Preferred Partner Awards.”

As part of its selection process, Best Company said that Sunrun stood out because of its proven expertise, innovative partnerships, cutting-edge technology, flexible financing options, commitment to sustainability, comprehensive customer support, and stability.

“With how much change has occurred in the industry over the last few years, including large companies going out of business and their customers feeling the brunt of that, Sunrun’s financial stability and strength of partnerships was a key contributor to this award,” Best Company said. “They are built for the long haul.”

The Best Company recognition comes on the heels of Sunrun being named a Sustainability Innovator in Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Home Renovation Awards. Additionally, Sunrun was awarded the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award by the Business Intelligence Group and earned a 2024 Silver Stevie® Award for Achievement in Customer Experience.

These accolades highlight Sunrun’s commitment to providing families across America with clean, affordable, and reliable solar energy. With the industry’s most comprehensive maintenance, monitoring, and repair program—including 24/7 system monitoring, free maintenance and repairs, and a solar performance guarantee—Sunrun continues to extend its brand differentiation by providing customers with a seamless experience and industry-best products and services. In 2024, Sunrun’s Net Promoter Score at the time of installation reached 76 points, a level achieved only by the most trusted and admired consumer brands.

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) revolutionized the solar industry in 2007 by removing financial barriers and democratizing access to locally-generated, renewable energy. Today, Sunrun is the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, offering residential solar and storage with no upfront costs. Sunrun’s innovative products and solutions can connect homes to the cleanest energy on earth, providing them with energy security, predictability, and peace of mind. Sunrun also manages energy services that benefit communities, utilities, and the electric grid while enhancing customer value. Discover more at www.sunrun.com .

