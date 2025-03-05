CloudCasa by Catalogic Introduces SUSE Rancher Prime Extension to Provide Seamless Kubernetes Backup and Recovery

Paramus, NJ, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCasa by Catalogic, a leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, is excited to announce its integration with SUSE® Rancher Prime via a new Rancher Prime Extension. Leveraging SUSE's rich 30-year history of innovation, the SUSE Rancher Prime platform delivers stress-free infrastructure to securely deploy, run, and manage modern workloads anywhere. This integration enables users to easily install CloudCasa agents and manage and monitor backups directly from the Rancher Prime UI. It enhances Kubernetes data protection and resilience while simplifying backup management for enterprises running Kubernetes workloads across on-premises, edge, and cloud environments.

Enhancing Kubernetes Backup with CloudCasa Rancher Prime Extension

SUSE Rancher Prime Extensions allow users, developers, and partners to extend and enhance the Rancher UI, providing customization and new functionality independent of Rancher releases. With CloudCasa’s integration, users can easily install and configure CloudCasa agents on Kubernetes clusters managed by Rancher Prime, streamlining the backup process. Users can also manage backup and restore operations through an intuitive dashboard within the Rancher Prime UI, for easy integration. Additionally, users can monitor backups directly from Rancher Prime, simplifying backup management and ensuring data protection without leaving the platform.

A Powerful Combination for Kubernetes Resilience

CloudCasa with SUSE Rancher Prime ensures seamless data protection, disaster recovery, and migration across all Kubernetes distributions. With a single, unified management platform, organizations can achieve a consistent experience regardless of where their Kubernetes clusters are hosted. The combined solution delivers:

Multi-Cluster Management Across Clouds and On-Premises: Simplified operations with unified backup and recovery management for Kubernetes clusters across hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge environments.

Simplified operations with unified backup and recovery management for Kubernetes clusters across hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge environments. Single Pane of Glass for VM and Container Management: A comprehensive backup solution that supports both SUSE Virtualization virtual machines and containerized workloads, ensuring complete workload protection.

A comprehensive backup solution that supports both SUSE Virtualization virtual machines and containerized workloads, ensuring complete workload protection. Migration Across Any Kubernetes Distribution: Enables seamless migration and recovery between different Kubernetes distributions, reducing downtime and operational complexity.

Enables seamless migration and recovery between different Kubernetes distributions, reducing downtime and operational complexity. Enterprise-Grade Security, Compliance, and Governance: Ensures regulatory compliance with encrypted, air-gapped, and immutable backups, protecting against ransomware and data loss.

“SUSE Rancher Prime provides a powerful way to enhance the Kubernetes management experience, and CloudCasa’s Rancher Extension ensures that users can now manage their backups just as easily,” said Ryan Kaw, VP of Global Sales at CloudCasa by Catalogic. “By bringing CloudCasa’s agent installation, backup monitoring, and policy management directly into the Rancher UI, we are making Kubernetes data protection more seamless and accessible - whether users are running their workloads on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud.”

"We're extremely happy that Catalogic has chosen to deepen the integration between CloudCasa and SUSE Rancher Prime using our extension framework." said Troy Topnik, Product Management Director for SUSE Rancher Prime Partners & Ecosystems. "It shows how SUSE Rancher Prime's extensibility combined with a partner's domain expertise can improve the user experience for customers."

Availability and Support

The CloudCasa integration with SUSE Rancher Prime is available today. Users can install the CloudCasa extension directly within the Rancher Prime UI and start protecting their Kubernetes workloads immediately.

For organizations seeking additional implementation support or customizations, Krumware, who collaborated on building the extension, is a SUSE partner and CloudCasa user, and an expert in software and platform engineering. Krumware’s knowledge and capabilities reduce implementation time and risk while providing continuous enablement and support.

The CloudCasa team will be in attendance at SUSECON 25, March 10-14 in Orlando to discuss and showcase this new integration. For more information, visit the Step-by-Step Guide or contact us at casa@cloudcasa.io.

About CloudCasa by Catalogic

CloudCasa by Catalogic is a comprehensive and cost-effective Kubernetes data protection solution that provides backup, disaster recovery, and migration for cloud-native and hybrid cloud environments. CloudCasa offers a fully managed SaaS platform for effortless Kubernetes backup and recovery, as well as a self-hosted deployment for organizations that require full control over their data protection infrastructure. With its policy-driven automation, multi-cluster management, and enterprise-grade security, CloudCasa enables businesses to protect Kubernetes workloads seamlessly, whether deployed on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud.

For more details, visit cloudcasa.io.