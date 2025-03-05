LyondellBasell to address J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell today announced Peter Vanacker, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 11:15 a.m. EDT.

Webcast and Presentation Slides Access

A live webcast can be accessed at the time of the event on the Investor Relations Events page. A replay of the event will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the webcast.

