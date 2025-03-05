Lofty Unveils AI Copilot to Help Real Estate Professionals Streamline Daily Business Operations

PHOENIX, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning real estate technology innovator, Lofty today announced the company’s latest AI Innovation, Lofty AI Copilot. The new offering is designed to eliminate the guess work – and the grind – of managing and converting leads, ensuring agents have time to spend on high-value tasks that will drive the most appointments and transactions. Relied on by some of the most forward-thinking enterprises, brokerages, and agents in the industry, Lofty continues to prioritize practical AI innovations that fit into agent workflows, support brokerage operations, and make running a real estate business easier. To learn more about Lofty AI Copilot and how you can put your business growth functions on autopilot, visit lofty.com/ai/copilot.

Lofty AI Copilot is architected to help agents be more efficient and productive. By working 24x7, Copilot helps agents streamline daily business operations and maximize productivity by identifying the best opportunities to pursue and prioritizing high-value tasks. The AI tool not only makes working in Lofty easier and less time-consuming, but optimizes every decision made and every action taken to drive the highest volume of transactions with the least amount of effort.

“Lofty AI Copilot is a next level game changer! It’s reading my emails and adding tasks and appointments for me in my calendar and sending follow up communications to the client as well. I’m excited to see what else this powerful tool can do,” noted Tameka Ross of Liv Real Estate.

Lofty AI Copilot is comprised of three specialized AI “workers” that include:

Navigator – Optimizes user interactions and the overall Lofty experience. Provides insights, recommendations, next steps, anywhere in the platform where a user needs direction. IT also performs and manages a variety of tasks including list filters, communications, and priorities.

Copywriter – Creates high-quality content for email and text communications, SEO, blogs, landing pages and more.

– Creates high-quality content for email and text communications, SEO, blogs, landing pages and more. TechXpert – Provides a conduit to all things Lofty technical support such as product inquiries, billing, customer support, lead imports, and account management.



Lofty AI Copilot, available today, is part of Lofty’s new and improved framework for delivering AI capabilities in the Lofty platform. Dubbed Lofty AI Workforce, these enhancements feature specialized AI agents to assist with platform navigation, marketing, social media, listing promotion, lead management, and more. The result is that customers can choose where and how to apply AI to their business and do so at their own pace.

“With the industry’s most comprehensive suite of AI capabilities, our platform offers real estate professionals the flexibility and scalability they need to apply AI in the specific areas of their business where they can reap the most return,” noted Henry Li, Chief Technology Officer at Lofty. “In the coming months, we will release three additional AI agents to complement Lofty AI Copilot. Collectively, these tools will underscore our commitment to helping those in the real estate industry optimize their efforts to grow as they look to drive the highest volume of transactions with the least amount of friction.”

To learn more about how Lofty’s unmatched AI capabilities can help your business grow, visit lofty.com/ai/overview.

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) provides an AI-powered platform that helps real estate professionals increase their productivity and accelerate business growth. Featuring award-winning technology, the Lofty platform is designed to optimize every step of the real estate journey, from search to settlement. By leveraging one unified hub, customers can automate marketing programs, streamline the sales process, and maximize collaboration between agents empowering them to spend more time building relationships and their business. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty operates as a US subsidiary of Moatable, Inc. (OTCPK: MTBLY). For more information, visit lofty.com.

