Water First and Anishinaabeg of Kabapikotawangag Resource Council Launch Water Operator Internship Program

KENORA, Ontario, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water First Education & Training Inc., in partnership with Anishinaabeg of Kabapikotawangag Resource Council (AKRC) participating communities and Big Island First Nation, is proud to announce a new water treatment plant operator training program for local community members. This internship supports Water First’s commitment to help develop these critical projects with communities across the country.

Interns from Anishinaabeg of Kabapikotawangag Resource Council communities and Big Island First Nation will participate in the 15-month Drinking Water Internship Program to pursue valuable provincial certifications, which help trainees begin their careers in the water field. The internship launched February 10, 2025, with an Introduction Week, and will see 10 participants study safety, watersheds, water treatment and distribution, water chemistry and sampling, as well as tour the city of Kenora’s water treatment plant. This project was developed in collaboration with AKRC, with a focus on networking opportunities and sharing knowledge between the participating communities.





Water First Interns tour a drinking water treatment facility, gaining hands-on insight into water treatment processes.

“The AKRC Water Hub is pleased to have the Water First Internship Program return to the Treaty three territory a second time considering the success of their first iteration. Ten out of fourteen graduated from the 2021 program and AKRC is confident that we'll see a similar success this second time around,” shares Phil Tangie, Hub Manager and Overall Responsible Operator for AKRC. “One of the greatest obstacles to the provision of safe drinking water in First Nations is the lack of human resources, water operators and the Water First Internship Program helps to fill that gap through the implementation of their comprehensive water operator training program. Their "one on one" approach has led to their high rate of success which is desperately needed in our First Nation's water world.”

During the 15-month internship program, each intern will accumulate 1,800 hours of on-the-job experience in their home community water and/or wastewater treatment plants, which is a part of the certification process. As part of the program, interns pursue certification as small drinking water and small wastewater operators as well as Class 1 water treatment. Interns also round out their training with additional workshops in water quality analysis, introduction to environmental water sampling, introduction to mapping and Geographic Information Systems, as well as career readiness training.

“We are thrilled to partner with AKRC communities and Big Island First Nation to deliver the Drinking Water Internship together,” said John Millar, Executive Director and Founder of Water First. “We are honoured to return and collaborate again to train water operators and support community capacity to ensure sustainable access to safe, clean water.”





Water First Intern conducts in-house testing on treated water to ensure key water quality parameters are met.

These trainings can lead to work in both drinking water treatment, and environmental water careers. The Internship also encourages increased participation of women in the water sciences and offers wrap-around supports to reduce barriers to participation, including childcare services and transportation. Graduates of the program become part of the Water First Alumni Network, with access to continuing career development and education opportunities, as well as an ever-expanding professional network.

Nathan Copenance, a Water Operator and Water First Graduate from Washagamis Bay First Nation, completed the program in 2021. He joined the new interns on their first day. “Being a water operator is providing an important service to the community. A lot of people are relying on you to make sure the water is safe. For you to be trustworthy, consistent and truthful - especially for those who have been under a drinking water advisory for a long time,” Copenance said. “Water treatment is an important career, providing opportunities you can take with you no matter where you go. This is my goal, to gain more experience that I can offer back to my community.”

Sustainable access to safe, clean water in Indigenous communities in Canada continues to be a critical issue. In Canada, 15% of First Nations are affected by a drinking water advisory and that number rises to 19% in Ontario. The challenges are complex and layered. Communities may face issues relating to infrastructure, source water quality, or people to manage water systems – or more than one of these issues at a time. Water First works with Indigenous communities that have identified education and training as part of their solution to the water crisis. Safe water needs skilled people.





Water First trainers guide Drinking Water Interns through hands-on water hardness testing.

The AKRC Water First Internship is funded through Indigenous Services Canada, and Indigenous Skills and Employment Training, together with the support of Water First’s donors. This collaboration will support the AKRC in training future water operators and in increasing local, technical capacity and autonomy in the water management field for today and for generations to come.

This is Water First’s seventh Drinking Water Internship Program. To date, 54 interns from 37 Indigenous communities have graduated from Internship programs and logged approximately over 146,000 hours working in local water plants and attending workshops.

About Water First Education & Training Inc. (Water First):

Water First is a registered Canadian charity that works alongside Indigenous communities to address water challenges through education, training, and meaningful collaboration. Since 2009, Water First has collaborated with more than 90 Indigenous communities located in the lands now known as Canada while supporting Indigenous youth and young adults to pursue careers in water science. Learn more: www.waterfirst.ngo .

About Anishinaabeg of Kabapikotawangag Resource Council (AKRC):

In 1995 the Anishinaabeg of Kabapikotawangag Resource Council (AKRC), was created to directly benefit and protect the interests of its membership, in areas including but not limited to health, education, infrastructure, technical, and resource management services. The five (5) AKRC Member First Nations are:

Wauzhusk Onigum First Nation

Ojibways of Onigaming

Northwest Angle #33 First Nation

Big Grass River First Nation

Animakee Wa Zhing 37 First Nation



www.akrc.on.ca

