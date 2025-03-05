Plan International Canada calls for urgent investment in girls’ equality this International Women’s Day

TORONTO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As International Women’s Day approaches on March 8, girls and young women around the world face escalating threats to their equality. Underscoring the importance of supporting girls and young women in building a stronger and more prosperous world, Plan International Canada is calling for urgent action and increased investment in them.





Humanitarian emergencies, climate change, political instability, and an emerging trend of cuts to global aid programs are driving millions of girls and young women further into poverty and increasing their risk of violence. The consequences are dire: An estimated 18 million fewer girls will attend school due to current and planned cuts. Rates of child marriage are surging, and an alarming 4.2 million girls and young women will lose access to protection from gender-based violence.

Yet, extensive research shows that investing in women and girls drives stability and prosperity for all. When women and girls gain access to their fundamental rights, such as education and health care, it fosters social stability and accelerates global economic growth — adding as much as $10 trillion CAD to the global economy. Protecting and expanding this access is essential for their well-being and benefits everyone, creating a more just and prosperous world.

“When resources are scarce, girls and young women are usually affected first and worst. Yet, they are often the boldest leaders, rising against barriers to their potential and reimagining what is possible,” said Plan International Canada president and CEO Lindsay Glassco. “When girls are protected from child marriage, complete their education and are provided with the skills and resources to contribute economically, everyone wins. Supporting them is not only the right thing to do but also a wise investment.”





Global research consistently supports this:

If all girls completed high school by 2030, it could boost the GDP of emerging economies by 10%.

Completing 12 years of education could also result in girls contributing $20 to $43 trillion CAD to the global economy over their lifetimes.

The cost of women and girls not participating in the global economy could amount to as much as $10 trillion CAD.

Giving women-owned enterprises equal access to credit would boost the global economy and potentially raise incomes, across the board, by 12%.

Investment in young women and girls underpins Plan International’s decades of experience and rests at the heart of its mission. In 2024 alone, the organization helped over 23 million girls around the world, enabling their return to school, protecting them from abuse and exploitation and providing them with youth leadership and economic empowerment opportunities.

This International Women’s Day also marks the timely return of Plan Canada’s signature domestic youth leadership program, Girls Belong Here.

Supported this year by the Aerie Real Foundation and Brother Canada, and in partnership with Corus Entertainment, the program connects participants with leaders in corporate, academic, civil and government sectors. There, they partner with CEOs and other executives, taking a seat at decision-making tables. These experiences shape their aspirations and confidence.

Now in its ninth year, the program has connected 312 young people from across Canada to dozens of organizations, helping them break down barriers to leadership and fostering transformational experiences.

Stand with young women and girls rising against the threats to their equality. Learn more at PlanCanada.ca/WomensDay

