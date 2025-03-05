ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 12 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

5 March 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 26 February – 4 March 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]24,300 67,132,513
26 February 20251,3002,861.073,719,391
27 February 20251,5002,843.114,264,665
28 February 20251,5002,829.844,244,760
3 March 20251,7002,806.294,770,693
4 March 20252,5002,726.806,817,000
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)32,800 90,949,022

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 546,813 B shares corresponding to 2.53 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 26 February – 4 March 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

