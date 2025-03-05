Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 12 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

5 March 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 26 February – 4 March 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 24,300 67,132,513 26 February 2025 1,300 2,861.07 3,719,391 27 February 2025 1,500 2,843.11 4,264,665 28 February 2025 1,500 2,829.84 4,244,760 3 March 2025 1,700 2,806.29 4,770,693 4 March 2025 2,500 2,726.80 6,817,000 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 32,800 90,949,022

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 546,813 B shares corresponding to 2.53 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 26 February – 4 March 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

