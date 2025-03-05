Vita Coco Expands Line of Vita Coco Treats™ with Launch of New Orange & Creme Flavor

NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Coco , the leading coconut water brand in the U.S., is excited to introduce the latest addition to its lineup of Vita Coco Treats™: Orange & Creme. Following the success of its debut Strawberries & Creme flavor last year, the brand continues to innovate, bringing another nostalgic yet refreshingly modern treat to consumers.

Vita Coco Treats is known for its indulgent yet feel-good coconutmilk-based beverages, offering a sweet and creamy refreshment. The latest flavor pairs the bright zest of orange with smooth vanilla notes, evoking the nostalgic flavors of childhood favorites in a refreshing and satisfying way, making it the perfect little treat and pick-me-up.

“With the launch of Vita Coco Treats last year, we saw a clear demand for beverages in our portfolio that satisfy a craving for something sweet without feeling heavy,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer of The Vita Coco Company. “After the incredible response to Strawberries & Creme, we wanted to provide consumers with another beloved flavor—one that brings a fresh twist to a timeless favorite. We’re so excited for everyone to try Orange & Creme!”

The launch of Orange & Creme reinforces Vita Coco’s commitment to expanding its coconut-based beverage offerings, giving consumers more ways to enjoy the natural benefits of coconut in a variety of delicious flavors. As consumer demand for healthier indulgences and nostalgic flavors continues to rise, Vita Coco is at the forefront of providing satisfying and refreshing beverage options that align with current consumer preferences.

Orange & Creme Vita Coco Treats is now available at retailers nationwide , as well as online at vitacoco.com, Amazon, and select e-commerce platforms. For additional information about Vita Coco, please visit vitacoco.com and follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , X , and Facebook .

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco, sustainably packaged water Ever & Ever, and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

