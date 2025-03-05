Pi May Go On Forever But This Offer Won’t! Round Table Pizza Rolls Out Deal for Pi Day

$3.14 Personal Pizza for Royal Rewards Members All Day Long at Leading Pizza Chain

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Table Pizza , a pizza franchise known for its commitment to quality and authenticity owned by FAT Brands Inc., is gearing up to celebrate Pi Day once again with a slice of savings! All day long at participating locations on March 14, Royal Rewards Members will receive a Personal Pizza with a choice of one topping for just $3.14, with the purchase of any Large or XL pizza.

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

“At Round Table Pizza, we are firm believers that great pizza is all about the perfect formula – fresh ingredients, bold flavors and unbeatable deals,” said Taylor Voelker, Senior Director of Marketing at Round Table Pizza. “What better way to celebrate Pi Day than at Round Table Pizza with our topped-to-the-edge, handmade, beloved pizzas. We are excited to bring back this fan-favorite deal for Pi Day, because nothing goes better with Pi than pie!”

The deal is valid for Royal Rewards Members who have signed up for the rewards program prior to March 14.

For more information on Round Table Pizza or to sign-up to be a Royal Rewards Member, visit roundtablepizza.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com .

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With approximately 400 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com .