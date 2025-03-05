New PatentVest Pulse Report Reveals Transformative Trends in the AI Data Center Patent Race

Dallas, TX, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PatentVest, a leading provider of IP Strategy and IP Law services, announces the release of its latest PatentVest Pulse Report, “AI-Driven Data Centers – The Patent Race Reshaping AI Infrastructure.” This in-depth analysis explores the rapidly evolving AI data center market, offering valuable insights into the trends, key players, and opportunities shaping the future of AI infrastructure.

Enterprise data generation is projected to reach 1.2 million exabytes by 2025, placing unprecedented demands on digital infrastructure. As AI workloads continue to expand, data centers must evolve to support high-performance computing, real-time data processing, and advanced energy management.

AI-driven data centers are addressing these challenges by integrating AI-specific semiconductors, high-speed interconnects, liquid cooling, and renewable energy solutions to optimize efficiency, scalability, and sustainability.

Valued at $71.92 billion in 2022, the data center as a service market is projected to grow to $431.43 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand for AI-optimized infrastructure and innovations in energy-efficient computing.

Key Factors Shaping The Market

Technology Innovation: AI-specific chip architectures, energy-efficient cooling systems, and high-performance networking solutions are enabling scalable AI workloads while improving operational efficiency.

Intellectual Property: The AI data center market is experiencing a surge in patent filings, as companies race to secure foundational technologies, define industry standards, and establish licensing control in this high-growth sector.

Leading Innovators: Five of the top patent holders in AI-driven data centers are from China, one from South Korea, and the remainder from the United States. Overall, 77% of all filings in this landscape originate from China, underscoring the country’s dominant role in shaping next-generation AI infrastructure.

Litigation & Licensing: Patent disputes are shaping competition in AI infrastructure. Cases like Intel’s $2.18 billion ruling and Netlist’s $118 million lawsuit against Samsung highlight the financial and strategic importance of IP.

Companies In the IP Landscape

The report identifies the companies rapidly expanding their patent portfolios and R&D investments to establish control over foundational technologies in the AI-driven data center landscape.

"As data centers evolve into the backbone of our digital world, intellectual property will be the key to unlocking their full potential," said Will Rosellini, Chief IP Officer at PatentVest. "At PatentVest, we see a future where innovative IP strategies not only protect cutting-edge advancements but also drive the next generation of efficiency, security, and scalability in data center technology."

PatentVest’s report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive patent landscape, revealing which companies are securing the foundational IP that will define AI infrastructure, how firms are expanding their portfolios to maintain leadership, and where gaps in patent coverage present opportunities for innovation and market entry.

The PatentVest Pulse report is now available. Gain comprehensive insights into the trends, technologies, and competitive dynamics driving the AI Data Center Market:

About PatentVest

PatentVest, a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH), is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm to enable visionary companies to develop into technology leaders. By combining our proprietary database with a time proven IP diligence process and expert analysis, we deliver actionable insights on the IP landscape to help our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve. The trends and competitive insights in this report are powered by PatentVest's proprietary IP intelligence platform.