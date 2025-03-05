Physicians’ Education Resource® unveils Retina Resource, a comprehensive educational hub for retina specialists and eye care professionals

CRANBURY, N.J., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians’ Education Resource (PER®) is excited to announce the launch of Retina Resource, a comprehensive source of cutting-edge education and information on the latest innovations in anti-VEGF therapy that is tailored to retina specialists and other eye care professionals. The landscape for managing neovascular retinal diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion, is rapidly evolving due to advances in diagnostic tools, therapies and treatment approaches. This creates an increasing need for up-to-date education among retina specialists and other eye care professionals, as staying informed about these developments is crucial for optimal patient care.

Supported by an independent medical education grant from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the platform is designed to advance expertise in managing neovascular retinal diseases by leveraging the latest innovations in anti-VEGF therapy. Through diverse, interactive educational tools, Retina Resource equips learners to:

Achieve optimal anatomic and visual outcomes for patients.

Extend treatment intervals with advanced anti-VEGF agents.

Minimize treatment burdens while enhancing patient adherence and satisfaction.

Seamlessly incorporate emerging therapies into clinical practice.

Built by retina specialists for retina specialists, Retina Resource shares the latest guidance and advances through an array of learning formats, including real-world case studies, immersive simulations, animations, conference insights, expertly curated articles and a variety of continuing medical education activities that cater to all learning styles. Staying current on anti-VEGF therapy allows retina specialists and other eye care professionals to deliver the most effective, safe and personalized care to their patients. It also ensures that they remain responsive to new research findings, clinical trials and evolving treatment paradigms, thereby enhancing their overall ability to manage complex retinal diseases effectively.

“Retina specialists and eye care professionals are at the forefront of a rapidly evolving field, where innovations in anti-VEGF therapy are transforming patient outcomes. With the launch of Retina Resource, PER is proud to provide an interactive, expert-driven platform designed to keep clinicians ahead of the curve. By delivering cutting-edge education tailored to real-world clinical challenges, we empower eye care professionals to optimize treatment strategies and elevate patient care,” said Eli Anseaume, director of educational strategy, PER.

To begin learning, please visit Retina Resource.

About Physicians’ Education Resource

Physicians’ Education Resource, LLC (PER) is committed to advancing patient care through professional education. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Education (ACCME) and approved as a nursing continuing education provider by the California Board of Registered Nursing, PER is the educational resource of choice for live and online activities for health care professionals across all specialties. Based on identified needs and practice gaps, PER provides high-quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading national and international faculty with a focus on practice-changing advances and standards of care in treatment and disease management.

