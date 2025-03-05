Hengdian Group's Apeloa Pharmaceutical joins OPRD conference 2025 as Gold Sponsor

HANGZHOU, China, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeloa Pharmaceutical will be a Gold Sponsor for the 53rd Organic Process Research & Development (OPRD) conference from March 10-12 in Charleston, SC. The event will bring together pharmaceutical industry leaders and professionals for discussions and presentations on cutting-edge advancements in pharmaceutical process development. On March 11, Apeloa will also sponsor a Happy Hour drinks reception alongside Scientific Update, OPRD's organizer, at the local Charleston venue Parcel 32 at 6:00pm.

Over the three days of the conference, Apeloa will share with existing and potential clients its knowledge as a leading CDMO on a range of discovery-to-commercial production needs. Apeloa draws on two decades of experience in contract development services globally to support clients’ needs in small molecule drug development. With CDMO R&D centers in Boston, Shanghai and Hengdian, Apeloa's capabilities span flow chemistry, synthetic biology & biocatalysis, highly potent compound, peptide, crystallization & particle engineering, and TPD/PROTAC.

Apeloa Pharmaceutical ( www.apeloa.com ), part of Hengdian Group, is a top-five pharmaceutical CDMO in China with the largest manufacturing capacity of the five. It was founded in 1989 and has been engaged in CDMO for over 20 years, currently operating eight manufacturing sites and employing over 7,000 people worldwide.

Over the years, Apeloa has established strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceuticals and biotechs to provide end-to-end CDMO services that advance customer molecules to market. Its GMP quality system, vast manufacturing capacity and strong technology capabilities have bolstered Apeloa's international reputation, earning it the trust and respect of clients and peers alike.

Apeloa's mission is to use technology for health, with an aim of improving drug manufacturing worldwide. It invests over 5% of revenue annually into R&D, focusing on technology-drive innovation and cost efficiency. A team of more than 1300 scientists collaborate with top universities to deliver high-quality, affordable medicines worldwide.

In addition to CDMO, Apeloa also offers integrated services across Generic API, FDF (Finished Dosage Form) and ACI (Aesthetic & Care Ingredients), with branches in Shanghai, Boston, Frankfurt and Tokyo. Its products span cardiovascular, anti-infection, psychotropic and anti-cancer treatments.

