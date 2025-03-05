Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them









[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated







a)





Name





Éimear Moloney











2 Reason for the notification







a) Position/status











Non-executive Director and PDMR

b) Initial Notification Amendment





Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name





Irish Continental Group plc

b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74







4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code ICG Unit









ISIN : IE00BLP58571

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)







€5.27 20,000

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 5 March 2025

f) Place of the transaction





Dublin, Ireland