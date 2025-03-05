Kvika banki hf.: Meeting announcement for Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Kvika banki hf., Reg. No. 540502-2930 (“Kvika”), will be held on Thursday, 26 March 2025, at 4:00 pm, at Nauthóll, Nauthólsvík, Reykjavík.

The Agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Report from the Company's Board of Directors on its activities during the past operating year. The Company's annual financial statements for 2024 along with a decision on the treatment of the Company's profit during the financial year and the allocation of part of the sale price of TM.

The Board of Directors proposes that a dividend of ISK 5 per share will be paid to the Bank’s shareholders.

Motion to renew the Company's authorisation to purchase own shares. Motion for a reduction in share capital by cancelling own shares and a corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association of the Company. Motion to amend the Company's Articles of Association. Election of the Company's directors and alternates. Nomination Committee.