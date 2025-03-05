Carahsoft Recognized as Institute of Excellence in Sales Premier Sales Employer for 2024

RESTON, Va., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named a 2024 Premier Sales Employer by the Institute of Excellence in Sales (IES). The award recognizes organizations that have demonstrated outstanding leadership and strategic vision in Enterprise Sales. Each year, the IES publishes a guide recognizing exceptional employers for sales professionals through its “IES Premier Sales Employer” designation.

“We are honored to be listed once again on the IES Premier Sales Employer list,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Our dedicated recruiting and training teams onboard and equip motivated sales individuals with deep knowledge of the Government IT market, developing them into driven professionals who excel in supporting our Government customers and reseller partners. We appreciate IES's commitment to recognizing organizations that prioritize sales excellence and professional development in the industry.”

Carahsoft prioritizes customer value and partner success through collaborative sales, marketing, contracting and customer service teams. The company’s dynamic work environment drives employee achievement and growth through comprehensive training, mentorship and clear career advancement paths. Carahsoft maintains a high number of employees while consistently growing its business and market presence in the Government IT sector.

Carahsoft is currently offering career opportunities in sales, marketing, information technology and customer operations. To learn more about immediate job openings and opportunities, click here.

