VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights: February 28, 2025

 | Source: VALNEVA VALNEVA

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
February 28, 2025
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: March 5, 2025

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**



162,521,524 

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each


178,408,022Double voting rights granted on 907 ordinary shares




Transfer into bearer form of 142 shares with double voting rights 		Between February 7 & February 21, 2025




Between February 6 & February 14, 2025		178,283,700

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment


Attachments

2025_03_05 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS February 28 2025 EN_GN