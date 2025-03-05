Complete Solar to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference, March 11, 2025, in New York

Integration of SunPower Successfully Complete

Management to Reconfirm Positive Operating Income Profit Guidance for Q1

OREM, Utah, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Solaria, Inc. d/b/a Complete Solar (“Complete Solar” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSLR), a solar technology, services, and installation company, announced it will be presenting at the Cantor Global Technology Conference, on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025 in New York. Complete Solar’s Founder and Board member, Will Anderson, as well as its Chief Financial Officer, Dan Foley, and VP of Investor Relations, Sioban Hickie, will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors. This event is only available to Cantor clients.

“We look forward to meeting with investors in person to discuss our successful integration of SunPower and achievements in cost reduction,” said Will Anderson, Founder and Director, Complete Solar. “The company is executing on plan, and we are excited to share our progress with investors as we remain confident in our ability to achieve operating income profit in the first quarter of 2025. We are a true bright spot in the solar industry.”

About Complete Solar

With its recent acquisition of SunPower assets, Complete Solar has become a leading residential solar services provider in North America. Complete Solar’s digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.completesolar.com.

Company Contact:

Sioban Hickie

VP Investor Relations

Shickie@completesolar.com

(801) 477-5847

