Green Market Surges: 48.7% CAGR Driving Sustainability: BCC Research Study

Boston, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Market refers to the growing economic sector that focuses on environmentally friendly, sustainable, and ethical products and services. It aims to reduce environmental impact, promote renewable resources, and encourage responsible consumption. This market is driven by increasing awareness of climate change, government regulations, and the demand for sustainable alternatives. Here’s what’s driving the charge toward a more sustainable future.

Recent Reports Analyze the Growth of the Green Market

The green hydrogen market is expanding rapidly as governments and industries invest in clean energy solutions. The global market for green hydrogen is expected to grow from $5.2 billion in 2024 to $38.1 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.7% during this period. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for clean fuel alternatives, advances in green hydrogen electrolysis technology, and policies promoting carbon neutrality.

Europe has a strong OEM presence, while the Middle East's green hydrogen market relies on foreign-based OEMs. Investment vs. Potential: Developed regions attract the majority of investments, but the Middle East and Africa (MEA) holds vast untapped solar and wind potential.

Startups to Watch:

Keyou, Hydra Energy, Hygenco, Ten08 Energy LLC.

The global market for green solvents was valued at $4.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from $4.9 billion in 2024 to $7.7 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.3% during the 2024–2029 period.

The growth of the market for green solvents is propelled by the increasing demand for bio-based coatings and a shift toward lower volatile organic compound (VOC) content. This trend is further reinforced by rising environmental awareness, stricter regulations, and increasing consumer preference for sustainable products, leading companies to accelerate their adoption of green solvents.

Startups to Watch:

Circa, Green Biologics

The global green mining market is projected to grow from $11.4 billion in 2023 to $16.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2029.

Closure planning and bioremediation can convert old mining sites into productive land for ecosystems, agriculture, recreation, and community use. Community Engagement: Green mining involves local stakeholders and regulators, leading to enhanced regional infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Startups to Watch:

Hypex Bio Explosives Technology, REEgen, Tersa Earth

The global market for green tires is forecast to grow from $88.2 billion in 2024 to $152.7 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 11.6% during this period.

Research by the International Council on Clean Transportation suggests that innovations in tire energy efficiency—including green tires—could reduce the global fuel consumption of passenger vehicles by 5%, potentially reducing greenhouse gas emissions by about 100 million tons annually.

Startups to Watch:

Nexen tire, Apollo Tyres Ltd.

The Future of the Green Market

The green market is poised for significant growth as global focus shifts toward sustainability and environmental responsibility. Key drivers include advances in renewable energy, eco-friendly technologies, and innovative green finance solutions, all of which are reshaping traditional industries. With increased regulatory support and evolving consumer preferences, the market is set to unlock new opportunities, transform economic landscapes, and drive a more sustainable future.

