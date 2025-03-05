New York, USA, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth at a CAGR ~18% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The growing cybersecurity risks in healthcare, along with the increasing use of digital health technologies, remote work, and AI-powered security solutions, are fueling substantial expansion in the healthcare cybersecurity market. The rise in ransomware attacks, data breaches, and phishing scams highlights the pressing need for strong security measures to protect sensitive patient information and essential healthcare systems.

Key Takeaways from the Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global healthcare cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

In the threat type segment of the healthcare cybersecurity market, the ransomware attacks category held a significant share in 2024.

Notable healthcare cybersecurity companies such as IBM Corporation, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Forcepoint, Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Happiest Minds, Palo Alto Networks, Availity, LLC., SentinelOne, HALOCK, Cynerio, KUDELSKI SA, Sophos Ltd., iConnect IT Business Solutions DMCC, illume intelligence, and several others, are currently operating in the healthcare cybersecurity market.

In February 2025, Availity launched its groundbreaking Rapid Recovery Cybersecurity Model, an innovative framework aimed at ensuring the swift restoration of critical healthcare operations following large-scale catastrophic events. This pioneering solution sets a new standard for resiliency and security in the healthcare industry, enabling providers to mitigate operational disruptions and safeguard patient care during cyber crises.

In June 2024, Microsoft Corporation announced the Cybersecurity for Rural Hospitals program to address the unique security needs of healthcare organizations serving over 60 million people in rural America. This initiative provides free and low-cost technology services, aiming to enhance cybersecurity resilience in under-resourced hospitals through advanced threat detection, secure cloud infrastructure, and tailored security solutions.

Healthcare Cybersecurity Overview

Healthcare cybersecurity is a critical concern as the industry becomes increasingly digital, with electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, and connected medical devices playing a vital role in patient care. The healthcare sector is a prime target for cyberattacks due to the high value of patient data, which includes sensitive personal and financial information. Cyber threats such as ransomware, phishing, and data breaches can disrupt hospital operations, compromise patient safety, and result in significant financial and reputational damage. Given the rise in sophisticated cyberattacks, healthcare organizations must adopt robust security frameworks, including encryption, multi-factor authentication, and real-time threat detection systems, to protect patient data and ensure compliance with regulations like HIPAA and GDPR.

In addition to technological measures, a strong cybersecurity strategy requires a culture of security awareness among healthcare professionals. Human error remains one of the biggest vulnerabilities, making employee training on cybersecurity best practices essential. Regular risk assessments, incident response plans, and collaboration with cybersecurity experts can enhance resilience against emerging threats. As artificial intelligence and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) continue to shape the future of healthcare, organizations must stay proactive in addressing security risks to maintain patient trust and safeguard critical healthcare infrastructure.





Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Insights

North America dominated the healthcare cybersecurity market in 2024, driven by its advanced digital health infrastructure, growing cyber threats, and strict regulatory environment. The increasing adoption of EHRs, telemedicine, and IoMT devices has expanded the cyber risk landscape, prompting healthcare organizations to prioritize security investments.

A major factor contributing to market growth is the surge in cyberattacks targeting hospitals, insurers, and third-party service providers. The American Hospital Association (2024) reported approximately 386 healthcare-related cyber incidents as of 2024, continuing the high threat levels seen in 2023—the previous worst year on record for healthcare breaches. Ransomware attacks and data theft remain persistent, frequently disrupting patient care and incurring significant financial losses.

To combat these escalating threats, healthcare providers across North America are increasing investments in AI-driven threat detection, endpoint protection, and cloud security solutions. Advanced security technologies, including zero-trust architecture, blockchain-based data protection, and real-time threat intelligence, are being widely adopted to enhance cyber resilience. The presence of leading cybersecurity firms in the region, along with growing public-private partnerships, further solidifies North America’s leadership in healthcare cybersecurity.

Regulatory frameworks are also key in shaping the industry. Laws such as the HIPAA in the U.S. and other federal regulations enforce stringent data protection requirements, compelling healthcare organizations to implement robust security measures. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, for instance, introduced Section 3305: “Ensuring Cybersecurity of Medical Devices,” amending the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) with Section 524B. This provision mandates stronger cybersecurity protections for medical devices, driving increased investments in encryption, vulnerability management, and threat detection solutions tailored for device security. Compliance efforts are now a top priority for companies aiming to safeguard patient data and maintain regulatory adherence, further accelerating market growth.

Additionally, heightened regulatory scrutiny and the evolving complexity of cyber threats have encouraged stronger collaboration between government agencies and private cybersecurity providers. Initiatives focused on improving healthcare data security, combined with continuous staff training and awareness programs, have led to the widespread adoption of cybersecurity measures across hospitals, clinics, and third-party vendors.

With AI and machine learning improving predictive analytics and automated threat response, North American healthcare organizations are adopting comprehensive solutions to ensure both compliance and operational continuity. This growing awareness, along with the critical need to protect sensitive patient information, is expected to drive significant growth in the region’s healthcare cybersecurity market from 2025 to 2032.

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Dynamics

The healthcare cybersecurity market is experiencing rapid growth as the industry faces escalating cyber threats, regulatory pressures, and the increasing adoption of digital health technologies. The expansion of electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, and connected medical devices has created a vast attack surface for cybercriminals, making healthcare one of the most targeted sectors. As a result, cybersecurity spending in healthcare is expected to rise significantly, with organizations prioritizing investments in advanced threat detection, zero-trust architectures, and AI-driven security solutions.

One of the key drivers of the market is the rising frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks. Ransomware attacks on hospitals and healthcare providers have surged, causing significant disruptions to patient care and leading to hefty financial losses. Cybercriminals exploit vulnerabilities in outdated systems, third-party vendors, and cloud-based applications to steal sensitive patient data, which can be sold on the dark web or used for fraud. Consequently, healthcare organizations are adopting proactive cybersecurity measures, such as continuous monitoring, endpoint protection, and security training for employees.

Regulatory compliance is another major factor shaping the market. Governments worldwide have introduced stringent data protection laws, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act in the U.S. and the General Data Protection Regulation in Europe, mandating strict security protocols for patient information. Non-compliance can lead to heavy penalties, legal consequences, and reputational damage. This regulatory landscape is driving healthcare providers to adopt robust cybersecurity frameworks and partner with specialized cybersecurity firms to ensure compliance.

The growing adoption of cloud computing and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices presents both opportunities and challenges for healthcare cybersecurity. Cloud-based solutions enable seamless data sharing and remote access to medical records, enhancing operational efficiency and patient care. However, they also introduce new security risks, such as data breaches, unauthorized access, and misconfigurations. Similarly, IoMT devices, including smart pacemakers and connected infusion pumps, can be exploited by hackers if not properly secured. To mitigate these risks, healthcare organizations are implementing multi-factor authentication, blockchain-based security, and advanced encryption techniques.

Looking ahead, the healthcare cybersecurity market is expected to witness continued innovation and consolidation, with AI and machine learning playing a crucial role in threat detection and response. Cybersecurity-as-a-service (CaaS) is also gaining traction, allowing healthcare institutions to outsource security functions to specialized providers. As cyber threats evolve, healthcare organizations must stay ahead by adopting adaptive security strategies, fostering a cybersecurity-conscious culture, and investing in next-generation technologies to safeguard patient data and ensure the integrity of healthcare systems.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Healthcare Cybersecurity Market CAGR ~18% Key Healthcare Cybersecurity Companies IBM Corporation, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Forcepoint, Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Happiest Minds, Palo Alto Networks, Availity, LLC., SentinelOne, HALOCK, Cynerio, KUDELSKI SA, Sophos Ltd., iConnect IT Business Solutions DMCC, illume intelligence, among others

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Assessment

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Segmentation Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Segmentation By Solution Type: Network Security Solutions, Endpoint Security Solutions, Identity & Access Management (IAM), Risk and Compliance Management, Antivirus and Antimalware, Medical Device Security Solutions, and Others Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Segmentation By Threat Type: Ransomware Attacks, DDoS Attacks, Malware & Spyware, Data Breaches, and Others Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Segmentation By Deployment Mode: On-Premises and Cloud-Based Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Segmentation By End-User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Health Insurance Companies, and Others Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Report Introduction 2 Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Layout 8 Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

