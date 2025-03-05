Work Truck Solutions Announces Collaboration with Ford Pro to Power Commercial Vehicle ‘Locator’

Chico, CA, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions®, the industry’s leading commercial vehicle solution provider, announced a collaboration with Ford Pro, America’s commercial vehicle leader, to launch an online tool that enables customers to search for and locate road and work-ready trucks and vans available in Ford dealer inventory.

LocateFordWorkTrucks.com, also found on FordPro.com, is powered by Work Truck Solutions, making it easy for customers to find, purchase and replace upfitted commercial vehicles including racks, bins, body equipment, service bodies and more – all from in-stock options at Ford dealerships across the country.

“This tool is an incredible advantage to Ford Pro customers looking for commercial trucks and vans already in dealer inventory,” said Esteban Plaza-Jennings, Ford Pro’s upfit manager. “The strength of the tool really shines when you need to find an upfit vehicle. Rather than order a vehicle, then wait for it to be delivered and upfit, they can now locate a completed work truck or van instantly. Think about small and medium customers whose revenue relies on keeping their fleet on the road, just one down vehicle can be a huge blow to their daily revenue.”

Work Truck Solutions' advanced search technology is embedded within the FordPro.com website, providing a seamless user experience for finding the ideal configuration of Ford commercial vehicles. The Vehicle Search Page is tailored to align with Ford's commitment to Built Ford Tough® quality and customer satisfaction, allowing for an easy, efficient, vehicle selection process.

Site visitors will experience an intuitive interface that includes sophisticated search filters tailored to specific vehicle requirements, such as body type, vehicle class, fuel type, body manufacturer, and geographic location. This functionality ensures that businesses are matched with the best vehicle for their unique use case.

“We are excited about how this alignment with Ford Pro serves business buyers nationally,” said Kathryn Schifferle, founder and Chief Vision Officer at Work Truck Solutions. “Our mission has always been about connecting businesses with the right vehicles as efficiently as possible. By partnering with Ford Pro, we have built a direct connection between Ford’s market-leading exceptional range of commercial vehicles, their dealers who offer them, and the customers who need work trucks and vans that satisfy their diverse business needs.”

Schifferle went on to say, “This collaboration is a testament to the shared commitment of Ford Pro and Work Truck Solutions to provide unparalleled tools that serve customers on their journey and strengthen the ability of dealerships to deliver what their buyers need, all while adding efficiency and value to the entire commercial vehicle ecosystem.”





About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions provides a smart technology platform that enables all stakeholders in the commercial vehicle ecosystem - OEMs, upfitters, distributors and dealers - to efficiently serve the businesses/fleet managers who need work trucks and vans. With innovative solutions covering numerous areas such as one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing, Work Truck Solutions helps those in the commercial vehicle space, no matter their area of focus, offer increased visibility and efficiency so that businesses can focus on doing their jobs and helping their customers succeed.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 175,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com .

