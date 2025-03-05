Questex’s Vibe Conference Announces the Top Beverage Companies at the 2025 Supplier Awards Ceremony

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the premier on-premise beverage conference for chain beverage executives, today announces the top adult beverage suppliers at the 2025 Supplier Awards. Vibe Conference takes place March 3-5 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA.

For more than ten years, the Supplier Awards have invited beverage operators to rate their respective supplier companies on key attributes, including business-building support as well as service and support performance through live interviews. To ensure efficient, fair and unbiased balloting and analysis, results were analyzed by food and beverage industry research and consulting firm CM Profit Group. Winners were then identified in four categories including beer, wine, spirits and non-alcohol beverages, categorized by total annual case volume.

"Congratulations to the 2025 Supplier Award Winners," said Shawn Fox, Partner, CM Profit Group. "The results are based on comprehensive research from CM Profit's annual On-Premise Partnering Study. Through in-depth interviews with over 65 leading operators, we gathered assessments of supplier service performance across the industry. We extend our sincere gratitude to all participating operators who generously shared their valuable insights confidentially, and helped support this important industry benchmark."

The winners of the 2025 Supplier Awards are:

Best Large Beer Supplier

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Best Medium Beer Supplier

Boston Beer Company

Best Small Beer Supplier

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Best Large Wine Supplier

Gallo

Best Medium Wine Supplier

Jackson Family Wines

Best Small Wine Supplier

Copper Cane Wines & Provisions

Best Large Spirits Supplier

Bacardi USA

Best Medium Spirits Supplier

Campari Group

Best Small Spirits Supplier

Rémy Cointreau USA

Best Overall Supplier

Best Large Non-Alcohol Supplier

Red Bull North America

Best Medium Non-Alcohol Supplier

American Beverage Marketers

Best Small Non-Alcohol Supplier

Fever-Tree

To learn more about Vibe Conference, visit: https://www.vibeconference.com. Stay connected with Vibe Conference and industry news at https://www.barandrestaurant.com/chains.

About Vibe Conference

Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. This top on-premise conference is held annually and delivers high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2026 conference will be held at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA February 23-25, 2026.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Michelle Osbourne

Vibe Conference

mosborne@questex.com