OTC Markets Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, after the close of the U.S. capital markets on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

In addition, OTC Markets Group will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. eastern time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail.

Webcast:

The conference webcast and management presentation can be accessed at the following link (the replay will be available until March 12, 2026):

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n6hcdcqb

Live Call:

Participants intending to ask a question during the live call and Q&A session should also register in advance at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI27b59e5597d341e1a1a461fb3784f94d

Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the live call. Live call participants may also select a “Call Me” option.

The Annual Report, earnings release, transcript of the earnings call, and management presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the OTC Markets Group website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

