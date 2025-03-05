CPS Technologies Announces Phase I SBIR Contract from the U.S. Army

NORTON, Mass., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: CPSH) has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the U.S. Army, its third in 2025. This contract further advances the Army’s Hybrid Electric Powertrain, Power, and Propulsion Systems (HEPPS) initiative, which aims to enhance fuel efficiency and extend the operational range of military vehicles. The HEPPS program seeks to deliver superior performance without increasing size, weight, or power (SWaP) requirements, aligning with the Army's mission to improve vehicle capabilities in a compact, efficient form.

As with other ongoing Phase I programs, this six-month research effort provides CPS Technologies with $250,000 in funding. The company will apply its advanced net-shape manufacturing techniques to the development of fiber-reinforced aluminum (FRA) components for military vehicles, marking a significant step in CPS’s continued innovation in lightweight, high-performance materials.

FRA’s unique properties make it an ideal material for applications in military vehicles, particularly in hybrid electric systems, where components like bearings are subject to heavy wear from cyclic loading caused by motor actuation and regenerative charging. Bearings made from FRA are expected to significantly reduce wear, thus extending the lifespan of hybrid electric systems while decreasing mass and improving overall fuel economy and system performance.

Originally developed by Triton Systems of Chelmsford, MA, FRA was designed as a lightweight, wear-resistant material with strong potential for a range of applications. In March 2024, CPS Technologies became the exclusive global licensor of this patented technology. The Phase I SBIR research will focus on optimizing the manufacturability and performance of next-generation FRA, facilitating its use in components such as bearings, liners, and similar parts that meet the demanding needs of military applications.

Brian Mackey, CEO of CPS Technologies, commented, “Our partnership with Triton Systems has positioned us to bring FRA technology to the forefront of real-world applications, and we’re thrilled to receive continued support from the U.S. Army’s SBIR program. This contract is an important milestone in our efforts to introduce FRA products into the military sector. The opportunity to contribute to the modernization of the U.S. Army’s vehicle fleet is both exciting and fulfilling, and we look forward to advancing this work in 2025 and beyond.”

Triton’s Executive Vice President, Dr. Anant Singh, noted, “This was exactly the strategic intent behind our partnership with CPS, and we are thrilled to see positive momentum towards military and broader market applications develop so quickly.”

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.

About Triton

Triton Systems, (Triton) was founded as a technology and business incubator in 1992. Headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, Triton has grown to a global footprint by taking breakthrough ideas in a broad range of disciplines and creating a series of commercial products and independent spin-offs – represented by over $2B in shareholder value across its portfolio of companies. By partnering in-house technical, business and financial expertise with targeted external resources, Triton delivers creative solutions to the marketplace through licensed products, joint ventures and independent entities.

