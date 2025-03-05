Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, OR, Celebrate Successful Deployment of QCI Enterprise Platform

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of advanced data analytics solutions, and Seven Feathers Casino Resort are pleased to announce the successful deployment of the QCI Enterprise Platform. This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in data management and analytics for Seven Feathers Casino Resort, positioning them at the forefront of cutting-edge technology in the gaming and hospitality industry.

The implementation of the QCI Enterprise Platform at Seven Feathers Casino Resort has been meticulously executed, with all data successfully verified for accuracy and security. This achievement showcases the commitment of both QCI and Seven Feathers Casino Resort to providing the most advanced and reliable data analytics capabilities available.

Jay Ellenberger, General Manager of Seven Feathers Casino Resort, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, "The successful deployment of the QCI Enterprise Platform represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests. With QCI's innovative solutions, we are able to make more informed decisions, tailor our services, and ultimately elevate the level of satisfaction among our valued patrons."

Andrew Cardno, CTO of Quick Custom Intelligence, commented on the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to collaborate with Seven Feathers Casino Resort and support their mission to deliver world-class experiences. Our QCI Enterprise Platform is designed to empower organizations like Seven Feathers with actionable insights derived from data, and we are excited to see our technology driving innovation and success within their operations."

The deployment of the QCI Enterprise Platform at Seven Feathers Casino Resort reinforces QCI's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive business growth and enhance customer experiences. This partnership exemplifies how organizations in the gaming and hospitality industry can leverage data analytics to gain a competitive edge and create memorable moments for their guests.

ABOUT Seven Feathers Casino Resort

Discover the ultimate getaway at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Southern Oregon! With a modern gaming floor, award-winning dining, luxurious River Rock Spa, and top-notch entertainment, it’s the perfect blend of excitement and relaxation. Enjoy a 300-room hotel, heated pool, and exceptional service. Seven Feathers—where fun and comfort meet! Visit us at www.SevenFeathers.com

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

