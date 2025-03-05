ROHM’s EcoGaN Adopted for AI Server Power Supplies by Murata Power Solutions

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced that the EcoGaN™ series of 650V GaN HEMTs in the TOLL package has been adopted for AI server power supplies by Murata Power Solutions, a subsidiary of the Murata Manufacturing Group and a leading supplier of electronic components, batteries and power supplies in Japan. Integrating ROHM’s GaN HEMTs, which combine low loss operation with high-speed switching performance, in Murata Power Solutions’ 5.5kW AI server power supply unit achieves greater efficiency and miniaturization. Mass production of this power supply unit is set to begin in 2025.

Rapid advancements in IoT-related fields such as AI and AR (Augmented Reality) have led to a surge in global data traffic in recent years. Notably, the power consumption for a single AI-generated response is estimated to be several times higher than that of a standard internet search, highlighting the need for more efficient AI power supplies. Meanwhile, GaN devices, known for low ON resistance and high-speed switching performance, are gaining attention for their ability to enhance power supply efficiency while reducing the size of peripheral components such as inductors used in power circuits.

Dr. Joe Liu, Technical Fellow, Murata Power Solutions

“We are pleased to have successfully designed AI server power supply units featuring higher efficiency and power density by incorporating ROHM’s GaN HEMTs. The high-speed switching capability, low parasitic capacitance, and zero reverse recovery characteristics of GaN HEMTs help minimize switching losses. This allows for higher operating frequencies in switching converters, reducing the size of magnetic components. ROHM’s GaN HEMTs deliver competitive performance and exceptional reliability, yielding excellent results in the development of Murata Power Solutions’ 5.5kW AI server power supply units. Going forward, we will continue our collaboration with ROHM, a leader in power semiconductors, to improve the efficiency of power supplies and address the social issue of increasing power demand.”

Yuhei Yamaguchi, General Manager, Power Stage Product Development Div., LSI Business Unit, ROHM Co., Ltd.

“We are delighted that ROHM's EcoGaN products have been integrated into AI server power supply units from Murata Power Solutions, a global leader in power supplies. The GaN HEMTs used in this application provide industry-leading switching performance in a high heat dissipation TOLL package, enhancing power density and efficiency in Murata Power Solutions’ power supply units. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Murata Manufacturing, a company that shares the similar vision of contributing to society through electronics, promoting the miniaturization and efficiency of power supplies to enrich people’s lives.”

Murata Power Solutions’ Power Supply Units for AI Servers

Murata Power Solutions’ series of “1U Front End” AC-DC power supplies includes the D1U T-W-3200-12-HB4C (12V output) and D1U T-W-3200-54-HB4C (54V output) 3.2kW power supplies in the high power density short version M-CRPS package, as well as the 5.5kW D1U67T-W-5500-50-HB4C designed for AI servers. These front-end power supplies deliver high conversion efficiency that meets the stringent requirements of 80+ Titanium and Open Compute products while supporting N+m redundant operation for system reliability, making them ideal for powering the latest GPU servers. In addition to providing reliable, efficient power for servers, workstations, and storage/communication systems, the low profile 1U design of these units helps to minimize system footprint.

ROHM's EcoGaN

ROHM’s brand name for GaN devices that contribute to energy conservation and miniaturization by maximizing GaN characteristics to achieve lower application power consumption, smaller peripheral components, and simpler designs requiring fewer parts.

EcoGaN™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing is a global leader in the development, production, and sales of ceramic-based electronic components. By leveraging proprietary expertise in material development, process innovation, product design, and production technology, supported by software, analysis, and evaluation, Murata Manufacturing creates innovative products that drive the advancement of an electronic society. For more information, please visit https://corporate.murata.com/en-global/.

About ROHM

ROHM, a leading semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer, was established in 1958. From the automotive and industrial equipment markets to the consumer and communication sectors, ROHM supplies ICs, discretes, and electronic components featuring superior quality and reliability through a global sales and development network. ROHM’s strengths in the analog and power markets allow us to propose optimized solutions for entire systems that combine peripheral components (i.e., transistors, diodes, resistors) with the latest SiC power devices as well as drive ICs that maximize their performance. Please visit ROHM’s website for more information: https://www.rohm.com.

