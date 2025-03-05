HNL Lab Medicine Honored with Reputation’s 800 Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine, a leading provider of innovative diagnostic testing and laboratory services, has been recognized by Reputation, a global leader in reputation experience management, with its prestigious 800 Award.

This honor is one of the highest achievements a business can earn from Reputation, highlighting organizations that place customer experience at the heart of their strategy and continuously leverage customer feedback to drive excellence.

HNL Lab Medicine is proud to announce that three of its locations have been awarded the 2025 Reputation 800 Award for their commitment to delivering outstanding patient-centered care. Locations that receive this distinction consistently collect, analyze, and act upon customer feedback to enhance service quality and ensure a seamless patient experience.

“This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional patient experience,” said Rebecca Simmons, Vice President of Clinical Laboratory Operations at HNL Lab Medicine. “We take great pride in listening to our patients and using their feedback to continually enhance our services.”

Reputation determines 800 Award honorees by analyzing Reputation Scores across all business locations using its proprietary platform. To qualify, a location must achieve a Reputation Score of 800 or higher, reflecting a strong commitment to customer satisfaction throughout the past year.

“We congratulate HNL Lab Medicine on its dedication to prioritizing customer satisfaction over the past year, as evidenced by the 800 Award honors given to their three locations,” says Liz Carter, Chief Marketing Officer at Reputation. “Strong customer experiences are at the core of consistent business growth; we are thrilled to see that HNL Lab Medicine is committed to listening to and taking action on customer feedback to make meaningful improvements.”

The Reputation Score is a proprietary tool that evaluates factors such as review sentiment, volume, responsiveness, social engagement, brand reach, business listing accuracy, and search impressions.

For more information, visit reputation.com/800-award.

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 14 acute care laboratories within partners' hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com.

About Reputation

Reputation is the only platform that empowers companies to fulfill their brand promise by measuring, managing, and scaling their reputation performance in real-time, everywhere. Functioning as a business’ eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation AI-powered product stack analyzes vast amounts of public and private feedback data to uncover predictive insights for companies to act on, and improve their online reputations. Visit reputation.com to learn more.