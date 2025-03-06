Globus Medical to participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2025 Musculoskeletal Conference

AUDUBON, Pa., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, today announced it is scheduled to participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2025 Musculoskeletal Conference in San Diego. Management is scheduled to present on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 4:30 pm PT.

Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast of the presentation in the “News & Events”, “Events & Webcasts” section of the Globus Medical investor relations website at https://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts .

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal technology company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, regenerative biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com .

