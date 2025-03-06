Shareholder Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Investigates Elanco Animal Health, Fox Factory Holding, Fidelity National Information, and Bank of America —Long-Term Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by officers and directors of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN), Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC).

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated against certain of its officers and directors.

As a long-term shareholder, you may have legal standing to hold the company's officers and directors accountable for alleged misconduct. To join this action, click or copy and paste the following link into your browser: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/elanco-animal-health-incorporated-2

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zenrelia was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe; (ii) Elanco was unlikely to meet its own previously issued timeline for the U.S. approval and commercial launch of both Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro; (iii) accordingly, the Company's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Fox Factory Holding Corp. against certain of its officers and directors.

As a long-term shareholder, you may have legal standing to hold the company's officers and directors accountable for alleged misconduct. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. To join this action, click or copy and paste the following link into your browser: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/fox-factory-holding-corp

Recently a class action complaint was filed against the company. The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s business, financial condition, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants misled the market concerning demand for Fox Factory’s products and inventory levels and that when the truth about Fox Factory’s business reached the market, investors were harmed significantly.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Fidelity National Information Services holding shares before February 9, 2021, click or copy and paste the following link into your browser: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/FidelityNationalInformationServicesInc

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Fidelity National Information Services. According to the complaint, on July 31, 2019, Fidelity National announced it had closed the acquisition of payments company Worldpay, Inc. (“Worldpay”) for $43 billion, consisting of $35 billion in cash and the assumption of $8 billion in debt. During the class period, defendants assured investors it had “successfully completed the Worldpay integration” and touted the benefits of the Worldpay integration for the Company.

Bank of America Corporation

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Bank of America Corporation against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Bank of America, you may have standing to hold Bank of America harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. To join this action, click or copy and paste the following link into your browser: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/bank-of-america-corporation

On July 11, 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced that an investigation found that Bank of America harmed hundreds of thousands of customers across multiple product lines over several years through a series of illegal practices. Bank of America was ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double charging insufficient fund fees, withholding reward bonuses, and opening accounts without customers' knowledge or permission. The bank was also charged $150 million in penalties for the same violations.

