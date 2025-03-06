EXTREME NETWORKS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Extreme Networks, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Extreme Networks on August 13, 2024 with a Class Period from July 27, 2022 and January 30, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Extreme Networks have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that: (1) Extreme Networks suffered from weak client demand trends due to customers ordering more product than necessary in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) the Company attempted to offset the negative organic demand trends with backlog orders exceeding the proportion it represented to investors; (3) based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period; and (4) when the market learned the truth about Extreme Networks, investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Extreme Networks, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country.

