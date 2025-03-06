Tims China to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (NASDAQ THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China” or the “Company”) will be attending and participating in the following upcoming conferences:

Tuesday March 11 and Wednesday March 12: BofA Securities 2025 Consumer & Retail Conference Miami Beach, FL. Tims will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday March 12 at 10:30am ET.

Thursday March 13: UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference 2025 in New York City. Tims will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00pm ET.

Greg Armstrong, Director, and Gemma Bakx, Investor Relations, will be meeting with investors throughout both conferences.

More information about Tims China’s recent presentations may be accessed by visiting https://ir.timschina.com.

About TH International Limited

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.

