Nicox Extends Cash Runway into Q4 2025





Flexible equity financing line with Vester Finance of up to 10,000,000 shares over 24 months

Immediate upfront payment from Vester Finance of €0.5 million extends the cash runway into Q4 2025, enabling focus on future growth

Ongoing discussions and business development outreach underway for NCX 470 U.S. partnership

Two NCX 470 clinical readouts in 2025 – Whistler Mechanism of Action in Q2 2025 and Denali confirmatory Phase 3 in Q3 2025 March 6, 2025 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced the extension of its cash runway into Q4 2025 with an initial €0.5 million upfront payment as part of a flexible equity line of financing entered into with Vester Finance. This financing is in the form of a PACEO1 limited to a maximum of 10,000,000 shares (a maximum of 14.5% of the currently issued share capital2 and 9.4% on a full-diluted basis3) over a period of 24 months.







“2024 was a period of consolidation for the company and 2025 is about writing the future. Pending the availability of the upcoming Denali data in Q3, partnering discussions for NCX 470 are already underway along with outreach to multiple potential partners, and activities to support a New Drug Application are on track for a U.S. submission in H1 2026 and a potential commercial launch in H1 2027.” said Gavin Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Nicox. “Together with the VYZULTA royalty sale and investment by Soleus Capital in October 2024, this flexible financing with Vester Finance allows us to immediately extend the cash runway into Q4 2025. It enables a focus on the strategic options which could facilitate the development and commercialization of NCX 470 and the future growth of the Company.”



Cash runway extended into at least Q4 2025



Based on the current cash position, the initial payment from this financing and expected milestone income from existing agreements, the Company estimates that it is financed into Q4 2025, beyond the topline results from the Denali trial. This cash runway could be further extended depending on the performance of the line of financing. If any of the assumptions around estimated income or costs change, this may impact the cash runway of the Company.







Terms of the flexible equity line financing



Under the terms of the agreement signed on March 5, 2025, Vester Finance agreed to subscribe for a maximum of 10,000,000 shares in the Company, representing up to 14.5% of the share capital, and 9.4% on a fully-diluted basis3, at its own initiative, over a maximum period of 24 months, subject to certain customary contractual conditions.



The shares will be issued based on the average stock market price preceding each issuance4, less a maximum discount of 6.5%, in compliance with the pricing policy and the cap set by the Annual General Meeting5. The net proceeds of the share issue will be paid out as after deduction of a fee of 2.5%.



At the current share price6, the total gross proceeds of this financing would potentially be €3 million. This amount is dependent on market conditions. Nicox has committed to use up to 50% of the PACEO line, after which the Company has the right to terminate the agreement at any time.



Assuming full use of this equity line, a shareholder holding 1.00% of Nicox’s capital before the transaction would see a reduction in his stake to 0.87% of the capital.



This transaction was authorized by the Chief Executive Officer using a delegation granted by the meeting of the Board of Directors of March 5, 2025, who themselves used the delegation granted by the General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company on May 6, 2024 under the 8th resolution7. There is no requirement for a prospectus to be submitted to the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).



This equity line financing was structured and underwritten by Vester Finance, a European company which regularly invests in small-cap growth companies, particularly in the healthcare and biotech sectors. Vester Finance, acting here as an investor with no intention of remaining a shareholder, may sell the shares over a short or long period time.



Risk Factors



Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in section 3 of the “Rapport Annuel 2023” and in section 4 of the “Rapport semestriel financier et d’activité 2024” which are available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com).



The sale of the shares is likely to have an impact on the volatility and liquidity of the stock, as well as on the Company's share price.



The number of shares issued under this transaction and admitted to trading will be announced on the Company's website.